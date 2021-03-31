Bend — McMenamins
McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend, 541-382-5174, mcmenamins.com
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) Wed: 3:30, 6:15 Thu, Fri: 4:30, 7:15 Sat, Sun: 11:30, 2:30, 5:30 Mon, Tue: 4:30, 7:15 Wed: 3:30, 6:15
Younger than 21 may attend screenings if accompanied by a legal guardian.
Open captioning provided for some screenings.
Bend — Tin Pan
Tin Pan Theater, 869 NW Tin Pan Alley, Bend, 541-241-2271, tinpantheater.com
2021 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Animation (no MPAA rating) Sun: 6:30 Mon, Tue: 7
2021 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Documentary (no MPAA rating) Fri: 4, Sat: 7 Sun: 3:30 Wed: 4
2021 Oscar Nominated Shorts — Live Action (no MPAA rating) Fri: 7 Sat: 4 Mon, Tue: 4 Wed: 7
Redmond — Odem Pub
Odem Theater Pub, 349 SW Sixth St., Redmond, 541-425-1850, odemtheaterpub.com
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) Thu: 4, 6:20 Fri-Sun: 2:50, 5:10, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 4:25, 6:10
Nobody (R) Thu: 4:40, 6:45 Fri-Sun: 3:25, 5:40, 7:50 Mon-Wed: 4:05, 6:50
Madras
Madras Cinema 5, 1101 SW U.S. Highway 97, Madras, 541-475-3505, madrascinema5.com
Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13) Thu: 4:05, 7:10 Fri-Sun: 1:10, 4:05, 4:35, 7:10, 7:30 Mon-Wed: 7:10, 7:30
Monster Hunter (PG-13) Thu: 7:20
Nobody (R) Thu: 4:15, 6:50 Fri-Sun: 1:45, 4:15, 6:50 Mon-Wed: 6:50
Raya and the Last Dragon (PG) Thu: 4, 7 Fri-Sun: 1, 4, 7 Mon-Wed: 7
Raya and the Last Dragon — Spanish Dubbed (PG) Thu: 4, 7
Tom & Jerry (PG) Thu-Sun: 4:40 Fri: 2
Tom & Jerry — Spanish Dubbed (PG) Fri-Sun: 1:50, 4:40, 7:20 Mon-Wed: 7:20
