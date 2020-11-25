It’s hard to try and summarize a life’s work from someone who has done so much. It’s hard to eulogize them and it’s a fine line between messiah and man when discussing a heroic figure. “John Lewis: Good Trouble” manages to walk that line with little faltering to tell the compiling true story of the late congressman’s work and his activism within the broader civil rights movement.
Filmed shortly before Lewis’s death and released shortly thereafter, the documentary arrives at just the right time. Told through the lens of the congressman’s work with voting rights and juxtaposing the struggles he faced as a leader in the civil rights movement along with the struggles he faced late in his political career with the two events often mirroring each other.
The documentary makes no qualms with the fact that it is definitely for an audience that rests firmly on one side of the aisle as it’s peppered with interviews from top Democratic colleagues, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Rodham and Bill Clinton. The film does however take some care not to make it feel too one-sided.
Because it was filmed prior to Lewis’s death, the documentary allows him to tell his own story, occasionally reacting to historical footage or images he had never seen. His voice guides the course of the film from his early days living on his family farm outside of Troy, Alabama, where he would preach to the chickens about his activism, which started when he was a teenager and his historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, in 1965 and through the seeds of his political career.
Throughout the course of his history and work in the 1960s and ’70s to get Black and other people of color registered to vote, the documentary whizzes back to the 2018 election and the voter suppression that occurred in part due to changed voting laws in several states including famously in the Georgia gubernatorial race.
By drawing these parallels the film makes it clear the old adage of history repeating itself, and Lewis’s own rallying cry that he encouraged others to “get into trouble, good trouble, necessary trouble” which is echoed throughout.
There’s no question that Congressman Lewis was a great American, who fought for what he believed was right and just. But the documentary, at times, makes only a few attempts to bring up the times he had faltered, such as his initial race for the House of Representatives seat in 1986, where he ran against an old friend and resulted in some questionable tactics towards the end of the election.
It’s just enough to keep the film grounded while still celebrating Congressman Lewis’s place in history, and it remains insightful and powerful to the legacy he leaves behind — as someone who aimed to get into good trouble.
