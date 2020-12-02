It’s really great to see the formulaic holiday movie genre getting more inclusive in recent years. From including more nonwhite cast members, to storylines and the even more current inclusion of stories highlighting LGBTQ relationships. There’s still work to be done to be representative of real life, but we’re getting there.
Hallmark, the quintessential basic Christmas movie destination, premiered its first holiday film featuring a gay lead couple on Nov. 22, and Hulu followed suit with their star-studded “Happiest Season,” premiering on the streaming service on Thanksgiving.
Directed and co-written by out-filmmaker Clea DuVall, it is at first glance a sweet and predictable Christmas movie about a couple, Abby and Harper (Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis), who go home for the holidays. But Harper has yet to come out to her conservative parents. Hijinks and a formulaic storyline ensue, bringing typical sentimental moments and tears as Abby and Harper’s relationship — as well as Harper’s relationship with her family — is tested.
But if you look more closely at how the film lays out Harper’s coming-out arc, it becomes problematic.
First off, I personally cannot fully understand the fear that those in the LGBTQ community have faced in telling their friends and family who they are and who they love. That being said, it’s still hard for me to look at some of the story being presented in “Happiest Season,” in regards to Harper’s actions, as acceptable.
Harper and Abby have been together for over a year and, come Christmastime, predictably, Harper is way more into the season than Abby, who lost her parents in an accident 10 years before. So Harper wants to show her girlfriend just how great the holiday is, and on a whim invites her to come home for Christmas.
On the way there, Harper reveals that she actually hasn’t come out to her parents yet (which she had pledged happened earlier in the summer) and that she fears that coming out to them now in the middle of her father’s (Victor Garber) campaign for mayor would just add to their stresses, plus she is understandably scared about what their overall reaction will be. So they agree to play it straight for the time they’re there.
Well, Harper’s parents are kind to their daughter’s “orphaned roommate,” and Abby is pretty good with parents so things are probably going too well when Harper’s stern (and incredibly unhappy under the surface) sister Sloane (Alison Brie) and her family arrive and bring a lot of emotional tension with them.
This is when the cracks in the otherwise charming story begin to show.
Naturally, as with any hometown reunion-type film, we run into Harper’s old boyfriend, Connor (Jake McDorman), whom her parents would love to see her back with, as well as Harper’s first secret girlfriend, Riley (Aubrey Plaza), who is the subject of gossip because of her sexuality around this conservative community.
Some of Harper’s historical actions that are brought up are problematic, though not out of the realm of realism, but they continue to dig deeper throughout the film, leaving Abby naturally hurt and blindsided by her actions (which are pretty awful when you think about it).
This is a fun Christmas movie, so obviously things will work out. But they work out way too quickly and neatly, leaving a sour taste lingering after the credits have rolled.
Harper’s actions are not out of the realm of realism though. Her reactions to situations, no matter how misguided or wrong they seem, are plausible. However, this is supposed to be a fun Christmas movie, not a film about the problematic things we do to keep our families from loving and accepting us no matter what cost it takes to others.
What does work in the film is the casting. Kristen Stewart puts in a solid performance. She is confident, and she puts great effort into her role as Abby. However, she has way more chemistry in her scenes with Plaza’s Riley than she does with Davis’ Harper, and that is kind of where I wanted the story to end up, if I’m being honest.
Co-writer and co-star Mary Holland steals her scenes with Jane, the antithesis sister to Harper and Sloane. She is bubbly and optimistic while her family continues to put her down (another problematic plot device, though she does make out well in the end).
Also, Daniel Levy as Abby’s friend John is predictably delightful.
The surface of the story is also well-written with mostly fleshed-out characters, and it flows relatively nicely.
Overall though, it is a nice story about family and acceptance which should be lauded; unfortunately, it feels marred by some of the plot choices.
