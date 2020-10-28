There is certainly no shortage of politically tinged films, television shows and documentaries being released during 2020. With the election, the pandemic, injustice and unrest throughout the country, ideas and events are ripe for the picking when it comes to drama. And it’s easy to get fired up watching a film that can tie in it’s subject to a modern struggle or dilemma people are facing.
One film takes it all and does it with biting satire, cringe-worthy situations and dresses it up again in a cheap suit with Sacha Baron Cohen reprising his role as the clueless, anti-Semitic, misogynistic “reporter” Borat Sagdiyev in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” streaming on Amazon Prime.
Baron Cohen’s first major foray into his character of Borat brought him international fame and a Golden Globe for his deep dive into the character in 2006. Since then he has established himself as a chameleon popping up in big-budget musicals like “Sweeney Todd” and “Les Miserables” and breaking into dramatic roles most recently with “Trial of the Chicago 7” on Netflix.
Now he’s back as the mustachioed buffoon Borat and returning to America after spending the last 14 years doing hard labor at a Kazakhstan prison for the ridicule he brought to the country.
He is let go in order to create another documentary, this time trying to get Vice President Mike Pence to accept a gift of first a monkey, which falls through when the monkey in question is eaten by his 15-year-old daughter Tutar played by 24-year-old actress and standout of the new film Maria Bakalova.
It is decided by Borat and the Kazakhstan government that Tutar will now be the gift to the Vice President and she and Borat set out to give her a complete makeover that they think will make her more attractive.
As with the first film, they play their characters with such dedication that when they interact with everyday Americans and interview them, the real answers are sometimes shocking, offensive or strangely heartwarming.
Again, it holds an ugly mirror up at the American audience and wryly shows what some people will say and do when they think the listener is on their side.
This time the production goes after more of the political division that is running vocally through the country now and relies more on scripted scenes than the previous film. This is probably due to the rise in the pandemic during shooting, which made it unsafe to do many of the man on the street interview stylings the first film was famous for. That and Borat is now instantly recognizable, a fact that the movie finds a workaround for early on, with Borat donning several different costumes and personas throughout (which is quite the acting feat for Baron Cohen).
Of course, the scene that is garnering the most attention includes Rudy Giuliani in a hotel room with Borat’s 15-year-old daughter (which is cringy-er than you might think), but it’s not the one that is most effective.
This second installment of Borat’s movie-making career may not be as funny but it’s still as shocking, gross, offensive as it was before while still making a clear satirical point.
It implores the viewer to vote and shines a light on Facebook hoaxes and the damage they cause, women’s rights, the pandemic and more.
It’s still incredibly crude and rude and runs the gambit of anti-Semitic jokes (of which it tries to redeem itself slightly) and is obviously not made for all audiences. But if you enjoyed the first film and can see through all the costume changes, layers of makeup and cringe-worthy situations, it’s worth the watch if just for Baron Cohen and Bakalova’s performances that are every bit as good as they could be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.