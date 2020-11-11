From caped crusaders to hidden heroes to veiled villains, masks are always a fun way to tell a story with characters hiding behind a face covering to enact their deeds whether they be dastardly or not. With mask collections steadily rising as a way to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19, check out some of the movie masks that may make this all seem a little more normal.
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) — While Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) adjusts to life after being thawed and thrown into battle during the events of “The Avengers” (2012) another villain is on the rise and targeting S.H.I.E.L.D and his colleagues. The Winter Soldier is strong and seemingly unstoppable, but the masked villain is familiar and part of a large conspiracy at work. Arguably one of the best of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and by far the best of the Captain America entries, it’s action-packed and everything you want in a superhero movie and more. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Frank” (2014) — The off the radar film stars Domhnall Gleeson as Jon, a young wanna-be musician who lands a gig with an eccentric pop band led by the enigmatic Frank (Michael Fassbender) who always sports an overly large head. The full band is full of colorful and odd characters who support the equally odd film that is both sweet, a little funny and melancholic all while diving into issues surrounding mental health. Stream it on Kanopy, Hoopla or Amazon Prime or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”The Mask” (1994) — Featuring one of the most slapstick-y performances from star Jim Carrey who plays nebbish cartoon-fan Stanley Ipkiss, who finds a strange mask that when he puts it on transforms him into a manic spirit known as The Mask. While wearing it, Ipkiss/The Mask wreaks havoc, chaos and brings Ipkiss closer to becoming more confident. The film also features the debut performance of Cameron Diaz. It may not hold up as much as it did when you were a kid, but it’s a prime example of Carrey’s physical comedy chops. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or YouTube.
”The Mask of Zorro” (1998) — Yes, both Anthony Hopkins and Catherine Zeta-Jones are Welsh actors playing Latinos, such was typical for Hollywood up until just a few years ago. But Antonio Banderas gives a wonderfully perfect performance as the swashbuckling legend that is Zorro. Hopkins plays Don Diego de la Vega, the original Zorro who is imprisoned and his daughter taken from him to be raised by his rival, Don Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson). Cut to 20 years later when de la Vega escapes and takes a young conman (Antonio Banderas) under his wing to train and fight. There’s not a lot of nuances but it is still a fun ‘90s action film that will make you want to take up fencing. Stream it on Amazon Prime or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Phantom of the Opera” (1925) — That’s right, go with the original silent horror film starring the man of a thousand faces, Lon Chaney. While the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on the same story is fine, this one is what really packs a punch and still manages to send chills down your spine. When the masked recluse known as the Phantom (Chaney) kidnaps a young opera ingenue named Christine (Mary Philbin) and demands she return his affections, her suitor vows to rescue her from his clutches. The timelessly gorgeous film continues to work on many levels. Stream it on Amazon Prime or Tubi.
”The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) — The thriller gave us all a stand-by creepy quote to use whenever cracking open a bottle of chianti and still is pretty hair-raising especially when it comes to Hannibal Lecter’s (Anthony Hopkins) iconic face mask he wears later in the film. Following a top FBI trainee (Jodie Foster) who is sent to interview the cannibal Dr. Lecter who may have some insight into a case to find a serial killer who targets young, attractive women. Unfortunately, the film is slightly marred by the offensive Buffalo Bill storyline. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2017, 2019) — As if the Marvel Cinematic Universe could disappoint us now (knock on wood) they finally cracked the code for perfect Peter Parker with Tom Holland. The quippy New York web-slinger wunderkind made it back to the big screen and this time, thankfully, skipped the plotline involving Uncle Ben and how he met his end. Now we find Peter already costumed after swinging into “Captain America Civil War” and into our hearts. In “Homecoming” we find Peter navigating high school while uncovering a new villain in the Vulture who, of course, threatens everything Peter holds dear. By “Far From Home” Peter and his schoolmates are on a trip to Europe when the aptly named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) drops in with ideas of the multiverse and aims to save this universe before it’s too late. Stream “Spider-Man Homecoming” on Hulu with Live TV or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube. Stream “Spider-Man Far From Home” on Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
