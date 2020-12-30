I looked back at my 2020 list on the same subject and boy, was I led astray. With the exception of “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” a large chunk of the films on the list were less than stellar and the others we’re still waiting on due to the ongoing pandemic, the shutdown of movie theaters and studios pushing releases into 2021.
So with a hefty dose of optimism here are the things to (hopefully) look forward to for the upcoming year in movies:
“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Feb. 26) — Scooped up from the Cannes Film Festival and premiering on Hulu, the film is about iconic singer Holiday (Andra Day, making her film debut) who becomes the subject of an undercover sting operation when she is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics led by FBI agent Jimmy Fletcher (Trevante Rhodes) with whom Holiday begins a steamy affair. Based on true events, it’s an intriguing story directed by Lee Daniels and written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks.
“Coming 2 America” (March 5) — The sequel to the 1988 comedy reunites stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as Prince Akeem and Semmi as they make their way back to America in search of Akeem’s son. It’s co-written by Kenya Barris, the creator of the ABC comedy “Blackish” who joins original writers David Sheffield and Barry W. Blaustein. Going by the trailer it looks to be as funny and biting as the first one. The film was originally slated for a theatrical release in August of this year, but was bumped and instead will stream on Amazon Prime.
“No Time To Die” (April 2) — Another one I’m still hopeful for after a year of waiting with a script zhuzhed up by “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the Bond franchise saying goodbye to Daniel Craig as the eponymous martini-swirling, butt-kicking character.
“Last Night in Soho” (April 23) — The Edgar Wright-helmed swinging ‘60s time travel film is still on my list of hopeful holdovers. The director this time is taking audiences into a psychological horror genre a la “Don’t Look Now” (1973) and “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968) and according to an interview with Empire will “feel very different to (his) other films.”
“Black Widow” (May 7) — Fans (and I) have been waiting for literal years for a standalone movie featuring Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. Put it in my eyeballs already.
“The Green Knight” (July 30) — Based on the Arthurian legend “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” the film sees Dev Patel in a horror/fantasy/period epic as Sir Gawain, King Arthur’s nephew. We’ve seen hundreds of iterations of the King Arthur legend, so it’s refreshing to have another knight see his day in the sun.
“Respect” (Aug. 13) — Aretha Franklin hand-picked Jennifer Hudson to portray her in the upcoming biopic that documents the Queen of Soul’s rise to fame. Hudson, of course, does her own singing of Franklin’s iconic songs bringing her own powerhouse vocals to the role along with her acting chops.
“Dune” (Oct. 1) — The trailers from Denis Villeneuve’s take on the Frank Herbert novel are expectedly beautiful and promising from the highly visual director. So expectations are still high on this one. Here’s hoping there is a screen big enough to contain it all.
Untitled Spider-Man Sequel (Dec. 17) — Yes, the one with Tom Holland. Recent casting news indicates that there may be a multi-verse plotline with the additions of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange and villains from previous Spider-Man franchises Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus (“Spider-Man 2” (2004)) and Electro (“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” (2014)) plus reports of former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield circulating, which may make this either the best or worst of the Spider-Man films ever made. Knowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s track record, I’m hoping for the former.
“The French Dispatch” (TBD) — Wes Anderson brings his iconic twee style to journalism, focusing on the French branch of a fictional Kansas newspaper. Starring about every single actor that has ever been in a Wes Anderson movie and then some. Inspired in part by “The New Yorker” and the format articles take it has been reported as a kind of love letter to journalism by IndieWire.
“Pinocchio” (TBD) — I love a passion project, especially when that project comes courtesy of Guillermo del Toro. The story, which del Toro co-wrote has been in the works since 2008 and stuck in rounds of developmental delays and cancellations before being revived in 2017 and eventually sold to Netflix who will release the darker version of the classic story sometime this year. Featuring stop motion animation and the vocal talents of Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman, Christoph Waltz and more, the story is set in 1930s fascist Italy.
