The season of giving may officially start now, but 2020 feels like the year that has needed it the most and has, by that notion, already been steeped in that spirit. Since the shutdowns starting in March, the Central Oregon community came together to help out those who needed it the most. But it’s been a long ride since then, and maybe your giving spirit is starting to wain. So, if you need a boost in the energy that surrounds that giving feeling, here are a few films to find your way back.
“Call The Midwife” (2012-) — The British drama is based on the memoirs of midwife Jennifer Worth, who in the 1950s worked in the Poplar borough of London’s East End. Through the nine seasons, cast members have come and gone (some avid Anglophile TV watchers will no doubt recognize) but the story of the midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House remain. Riding around the district on bikes, they arrive at homes to expectant mothers ready to dive in and deliver their babies no matter the circumstances. Sometimes gut-wrenching but overall a gorgeous depiction of the women who help women at the most vulnerable and strongest point in their lives. Stream all current seasons on Netflix.
“Groundhog Day” (1993) — If you’re like me, you probably quote this more than any of your friends would like you to. Too bad they don’t like joy. The comedy (which when you think about it, actually has an incredibly dark plot) stars Bill Murray as a cynical weatherman who is sent to Punxsutawney Pennsylvania for the yearly Groundhog Day celebration. He then awakens the next morning to find the day has repeated itself. Stuck in a time loop and faced with repeating the same day over and over again, he chooses to do whatever he wants, and things get darker until he realizes that becoming a better person and helping his fellow man may possibly be the best way to overcome the cosmic kind of torture. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Hero At Large” (1980) — An ‘80s movie if ever there was one. John Ritter stars as an out of work actor named Steve who, after coming home from a gig dressed as comic book hero Captain Avenger and stopping a robbery, decides to keep the act going after the thrill of helping someone. New York City buzzes with the mention of his name and his deeds, but it’s not long before his act becomes used as a political stunt. Cheesy and overall pretty silly, the message of doing good rings through the spandex-clad Ritter. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“It Could Happen to You” (1994) — The ultimate fantasy for any minimum wage worker who survives off tips is at the heart of the romantic comedy starring Nicholas Cage and Bridget Fonda. When kindhearted cop Charlie (Cage) finishes lunch at a diner, he realizes he has no money for a tip so he offers half whatever he wins off the lottery ticket in his wallet to the equally kind Yvonne (Fonda). Turns out the ticket was a winner and true to his word, he gives her half of his $4 million winnings. The two become friends, helping out their community where they can while Charlie’s wife (Rosie Perez) tries to take it all for herself. One of the more subdued Cage performances out there (which isn’t saying much). Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946) — I’ve honestly never been a huge fan of the Frank Capra classic but the message within it is still poignant. When George Bailey (James Stewart) is faced with financial ruin, he considers ending it all and wishes he had never been born. So his guardian angel, Clarence (Henry Travers), shows him the world if that were true. The classic story of how your life impacts others is powerful, as is how a community can come together to help. And it’s a perfect tale to hear around the holiday season.
“Klaus” (2019) — The gorgeously animated Christmas movie perfectly embodies the spirit of the season. When spoiled postman Jesper (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) is sent to the Arctic town of Smeerenburg, where two families have been feuding for years and postmen never stay long, he meets a woodsman hermit named Klaus (voiced by J.K. Simmons) who just happens to be an incredible toymaker. The two form an unlikely partnership where Jesper delivers letters from the town’s children hoping for a certain toy, then the two deliver them to the children, spreading joy and acceptance. It will make you cry but in the best possible way and should be added to your yearly holiday movie selections. Stream it on Netflix.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (2018) — The documentary on America’s favorite moral compass, Fred Rogers, will make you cry. But as Mr. Rogers taught all of us from the start of his groundbreaking public broadcasting show, it’s all right to show your emotions and work through it. The documentary adds more layers to the cardigan-wearing good guy, champion of finding and celebrating those who help, by diving into his anxieties, perfectionism and the work he is celebrated for. Stream it for free (with ads) on Peacock or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
