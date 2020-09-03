The whole trajectory of the “Bill and Ted” franchise is surprising. What sprang from what could have been just another stupid ’80s buddy comedy about two airheads turned into kind of a cultural phenomenon with sequels, comic books, a television series and phrases that entered the popular lexicon by the end of the decade.
The newest installment, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” might not be the best film of this year or even of the franchise, but it might be exactly what we need right now.
The film picks up with our time-traveling heroes about 25 years after “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” where we had just been given the headlines about their meteoric rise and continued prosperity in bringing the world together through song.
Well, it turns out those headlines weren’t the whole story.
Bill S. Preston, Esq (Alex Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Keanu Reeves) did have a major hit on their hands with their band Wyld Stallyns after their battle of the bands appearance, but shortly after, in their quest for the prophesied song that would unite the world, their fame dwindled, eventually leading them to become a for-hire party band.
All is not lost for the two dudes who’s biggest fans and supporters are probably their daughters aptly named Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Thea (Samara Weaving). Like their dads, Billie and Thea are lackadaisical in everything but their love of music, every kind of music.
It’s not long before the future knocks on Bill and Ted’s door and they are told that the universe is collapsing in on itself and the song to unite the world must be performed later that evening. The duo decides that it’s probably too hard to write the song under that kind of pressure so they steal their old phone booth time machine to steal it from their older selves.
Meanwhile, Billie and Thea discover the trouble their dads are in and go on their own quest to create the ultimate band to play the song, gathering musical greats across the centuries.
The plot isn’t anything too surprising but it does some clever callbacks and builds on the canon of the previous two films including bringing back the MVP of “Bogus Journey,” Death (William Sadler). But even that’s not what the film has going for it.
For fans of the original two movies, the new addition is a love letter to them. It has fan bait at times that can produce eye rolls, but its heart is in the right place.
“Bill & Ted” movies have never been ones to explain anything they were trying to do, and nor should they try. These films are exactly what they set out to be — silly, irreverent and fun ways to spend an hour and a half.
While nothing really groundbreaking is happening and the movie fits very much into the established universe writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have created, and by continuing on the trajectories of the first two, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” is able to build a tiny bit more depth. The concept of bringing the universe together through song seems impossible, but in this universe, it is completely genuine. It also wraps up the duo’s storyline nicely, while giving room for their daughters to take up the mantle should they wish.
The writers and producer/star Alex Winter have been trying to get this third installment made for about a decade, but it couldn’t have come out at a more perfect time. Our own world is so incredibly divided that it is a welcome image to imagine the planet coming together through two airheads’ rocking tune that solves everything in space and time. It is a most excellent finale to the most joyous series.
