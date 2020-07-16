Hollywood has been obsessed with translating great books onto the screen with varying results. And occasionally they take mediocre books and make them into fun and sometimes exceptional films. This is nothing new and it doesn’t mean that Tinsel Town has never had an original idea. It takes a lot of work to turn a beloved classic or a grocery store page-turner into something that can last through the ages. While the list of book-to-film adaptations is long, here are a few that you may not have realized were based on previously written material.
“Blade Runner” (1982) — The classic sci-fi, neo-noir film is beautifully shot with some existentialism thrown in for good measure. Loosely based on the Philip K. Dick novel, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” and painstakingly crafted by director Ridley Scott well after the film hit theaters until finally realizing his full vision with the “Final Cut” which was released in 2007 (and the only version you should ever watch). The film follows former cop Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) as he is roped back into the police force to help track down a group of rogue replicants (androids) who are on the run in future Los Angeles (of 2019). Paired with a gorgeous Vangelis score the movie is quintessential viewing for any sci-fi fan, again, as long as you’re watching the “Final Cut” version of the film. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Funny Farm” (1988) — You don’t watch a Chevy Chase movie to see great acting, you watch them to see him play the Chevy Chase persona he honed in the ‘80s, playing the loveable doofus and family man. You get that in spades with “Funny Farm,” though it has a surprising number of more dramatic moments than typical Chase fares. Based on the 1985 Jay Cronley novel of the same name, it follows a former sports writer who moves with his wife (Madolyn Smith) to an idyllic country house in Vermont equipped with their own resident ducks. Of course, nothing is perfect, far from it in fact and the two city slickers have their work cut out for them navigating small town personalities and finding their groove while Andy (Chase) tries to pen a novel. But can their marriage survive it all? Stream it on HBO Max/Go or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“MASH” (1970) — It has a very dated perspective, but Robert Altman’s dark comedy about a mobile army hospital in Korea was made as the Vietnam War was still five years from being declared officially over and has very clear parallels to the conflict. The movie highlights the brutality of the war while juxtaposed with dry, gallows humor from the surgeons of the 4077. The film is much darker and edgier than the show that was spawned from the film’s great success. It didn’t set out to be a seminal and scathing satire about the war, instead, it was supposed to be the late-night feature in a double picture show and not to be taken too seriously. It was based on the Richard Hooker (pseudonym for Dr. H. Richard Hornberger Jr. and W.C. Heinz) novel “MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors.” Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube.
“Metropolis” (1927) — One of the earliest science fiction films ever made and one that stands up nearly completely to its more modern counterparts. You can see elements that would be used in filmmaking years down the road and special effects that were ahead of their time. German expressionist director Fritz Lang beautifully carries the story of a highly stylized, futuristic city that is a kind of utopia to the upper classes of society. Meanwhile, the people that keep the city running smoothly, the workers, are exploited and toil away below the surface — never seen. The film’s pretty blatant communist overtones were highly criticized upon its release along with its run time, which originally came in at 2 hours 33 minutes (now it’s down to 2 hours 28 minutes due to edits over the years, much of which was lost, found and restored again). The film is based on the book of the same name by Thea von Harbou, who co-wrote the script with Lang. Its length is still pretty long for a silent film, but it never seems to drag too much. It is full of wonderfully over the top acting as was typical for the age. Stream it on Kanopy or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play or YouTube.
“Mrs. Doubtfire” (1993) — A divorced dad (the wonderful Robin Williams) fears that he’ll never get the chance to see his kids, so he disguises himself as female housekeeper Mrs. Doubtfire and is hired by his ex-wife (Sally Field) to mind the children and care for the house while she works. Of course, the premise gives way to a lot of antics and belly laugh-inducing moments, but there is also a lot of heart and hurt that accompanies a divorce that bubbles to the surface. There are a few things that haven’t aged well. And apart from Williams’ brilliant acting, Field deserves a lot of accolades too, toeing the line between the typical shrill ex-wife character and bringing in the hurt her character is working through. The film is based on the 1987 British young adult novel “Alias Madame Doubtfire” by Anne Fine. Stream it on HBO Max/GO or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Shawshank Redemption” (1994) — Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella “Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption,” it follows the story of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man sentenced to life in prison at Shawshank State Penitentiary. Andy professes his innocence and dreams of being free. While in the pen, Andy befriends fellow inmates including Ellis “Red” Redding in still one of the best performances of Morgan Freeman’s career. King is notoriously hard on all adaptations made of his films (but let’s be honest, his novels can get pretty dense and weird); however, in an interview published in 2016, the author stated that this, along with “Stand By Me,” are his two favorites. And it’s no wonder. Between the honesty of the direction (by first-time feature director and screenwriter Frank Darabont), subtle cinematography from Richard Deakins (who recently won the Oscar in cinematography for “1917”) and the acting throughout, the drive behind “Shawshank” and its hopefulness stand out. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Shrek” (2001) — Like probably all millennials, I feel incredibly old knowing that this movie will turn 20 next year. The DreamWorks computer-animated comedy was one of the first to include a heavy dose of adult humor intermixed in a kid’s movie. Loosely based on the 1990 picture book by William Steig, the movie follows a loveable yet curmudgeonly ogre named Shrek as he gets thrown into the adventure of a lifetime when he is given the task to save a princess from a derelict castle with a talking donkey by his side. The film throws the typical fairy tale tropes we used to know on their heads and gives us something full of humor, heart and maybe too many pop culture references of the day to have the same effect on its 20th birthday. Even so, it’s still a fun time down in the swamp. For a bonus, check out the sequel, the aptly named “Shrek 2,” which does the nearly impossible by being slightly better than the first. Stop there though — the other sequels aren’t as good. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Thing” (1982) — This is based on the novella “Who Goes There?” by John W. Campbell Jr. and is the second screen adaptation of the book. From the master of body horror John Carpenter comes a still-scary, albeit sometimes cheesy, story about a group of American researchers in Antarctica who are met with an alien being that can take on the form of anything and anyone in their company. Starring an almost baby-faced (if not for the glorious beard) Kurt Russell being a typical cowboy-esque leader after the alien is discovered, “The Thing” features some great and gory practical special effects, as well as a foreboding score penned by the late Ennio Morricone. On its release, it was largely given negative reviews, mostly due to the heavy dose of nihilism, but has since gained traction with a cult following. To be fair to the original reviewers, the dialogue isn’t that great and some of the acting is indicative of the early ‘80s, and the effects can seem subpar compared to today’s abilities with CGI, but the notion of being stranded in the Antarctic surrounded by people who may be a bloodthirsty alien, with no hope of escape, is still terrifying. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
