Sometimes adding a little extra ... ahem ... enhancement to movies can make them instantly better. For the following movies, while a little toke may help the overall experience, it is in no way necessary to completely enjoy them. Sure they are a mixed bag with cinema classics, raunchy comedies or otherwise considered “bad,” but overall they should pair nicely with your 420 plans.
“2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) — The sci-fi epic courtesy of Stanley Kubrick is long and full of ambiguity that needs further exploration and explanation after each viewing, with layers unveiled each time you watch. The gorgeous film also includes a scene of a kind of psychedelic vortex in which a character is propelled through spacetime which on the film’s initial release was a favorite for some who wanted to enhance their viewing experience with the help of drugs. It’s a ride no matter how you choose to go on it. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Alice in Wonderland” (1951) — While the story’s original, slightly drug-y subtext is incredibly subdued in the Disney-fied classic animated film, it is bright and happy and full of lovely images to keep you content through your 420 celebrations. Even with this toned-down version of the classic story, it’s not a great leap to link it to using substances: Alice after all chases a magical white rabbit to another world, eats a mysterious cookie that makes her larger then drinks some liquid that makes her small enough to float away on her own tears. Pretty trippy even for Disney. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Big Trouble in Little China” (1986) — Part fantasy, part action-comedy the martial arts-driven John Carpenter film sees a sweaty, tank-top-wearing Kurt Russell take on mystic Chinese warrior groups in the heart of San Francisco’s Chinatown. Full of goofy premises and awesome fights with a killer synth-rock score that is so perfectly ’80s, the film has gone from box office bomb to a cult favorite. Stream it on YouTube or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu.
“Kung Fu Hustle” (2004) — Another martial arts action-comedy but this one is mixed with some great cartoonish special effects that blend so well with the style of comedy it presents. The film, written, directed and starring Stephen Chow, follows Sing (Chow) and his friend Bone (Feng Xiaogang) as they try and swindle a decrepit neighborhood into thinking they are members of a notorious gang. When the real gang shows up, they have no idea that actual kung fu masters live there and will do anything to defend their home. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Our Planet” (2019) — Really any nature documentary is a nice addition to a day of binging and baking, but this one includes the smooth narration of Sir David Attenborough. The documentary explores the Earth’s natural beauty but includes the impact that climate change is having on these gorgeous locations and animals. Stream it on Netflix.
“Wet Hot American Summer” (2001) — The satire plays on the tropes of classic 1980s camp movies while it hilariously follows the counselors of Camp Firewood as they go about the last day of the summer. The movie has it all, with pent-up hormones, sex, drugs, rock and roll, a falling NASA satellite, an epic talent show, talking vegetable cans and so much more. It’s one of those dumbly brilliant comedies that you either hate or love. And as a bonus it’s filled with a ton of comedians that would go on to illustrious careers as well as amazing character actors all thrown together. You’ll never hear Jefferson Starship’s “Jane” the same way again. Stream it on Showtime or Peacock or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Bonus: Any Christopher Nolan Movie — Seriously. Between trippy stories and cool edits, they’re bound to blow your mind. Well, maybe don’t try this with “Dunkirk,” that seems like a bad combination.
