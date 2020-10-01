It’s amazing how certain films give you a feeling of a specific season. It may not even be mentioned in the film, or maybe it’s only in one scene or section, but it feels so seasonally specific it will put you in the mood as soon as you turn it on. Autumn is such a lovely time for photographs and for filming with fall colors giving a classic look to almost any setting. Here are a few films to put get the autumnal feelings started.
Dan in Real Life (2007) — One of Steve Carrell’s first forays into a slightly more dramatic role and one of the more lovely. Carrell plays dad and advice columnist Dan, who struggles with his own life with his three daughters after the death of his wife.
While on Thanksgiving holiday to his family cabin he meets and falls for a beautiful and charming stranger named Marie (Juliette Binoche). Little does he know that Marie is his brother Mitch’s (Dane Cook) girlfriend, whom he invited along for the holiday. As they both deal with their obvious feelings for each other, and try to put a stop to them before anyone gets hurt, they just end up falling harder. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube.
Election (1999) — It’s election season, and no matter where you stand on the political spectrum, Alexander Payne’s black comedy will get you revved up for it. The film focuses on an intense election full of dubious characters and loose moral tactics for the student body president of a Nebraska high school. Matthew Broderick stars as a teacher who heads the student government association and convinces a dopey but sweet jock (Chris Klein) to run against the perky, determined go-getter Tracy Flick (Reese Witherspoon), who will stop at nothing to reach the top. As much as she seems like the villain of the story, she’s really not, having to work twice as hard and do whatever she can to get just as far as the guy who skirts buy on his affability alone. Stream it on HBO Max or Amazon Prime or rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Far From Heaven (2002) — The melodrama is related thematically and takes visual and story cues from the 1955 Douglas Sirk film “All That Heaven Allows” and has a chilly but hopeful feel. Set in the 1950s with the perfect familial life with matriarch Cathy Whitaker (Julianne Moore) and her husband Frank (Dennis Quaid) leading the typically quaint lives of the day. When Cathy discovers Frank kissing another man, her world begins to unravel. And when she strikes a close friendship with her African-American gardener Raymond Deagan (Dennis Haysbert), they all must face the rumor mill and public scrutiny. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
First Cow (2020) — A typically gorgeous new movie and one of the best films of the year from indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, “First Cow” was filmed on location near Portland. Set in the 1820s just as fur trappers and traders began arriving in the Oregon Territory, a talented cook, Cookie, (John Magaro) shelters a man on the run, King Lu (Orion Lee). When the heat dies down the two men strike up a friendship and soon a partnership when they make oil cakes and sell to the trappers and traders at a nearby fort using the milk stolen from the only cow in the area, which belongs to a wealthy landowner, Chief Factor (Toby Jones). The business thrives and the two save a sack full of money with hopes of starting a hotel and bakery in San Francisco. But when Factor himself takes a shine to the cakes, their operation becomes endangered. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes or YouTube.
Good Will Hunting (1997) — Granted, some of the aspects of the film haven’t aged well, not least of which is the presence of Harvey Weinstein’s name in the credits, but overall the film holds up. The story of an unlikely genius in the form of a janitor at MIT named Will Hunting (Matt Damon who earned an Oscar for writing along with friend and co-star Ben Affleck) who has a background of run-ins with the law and a childhood of abuse. It’s made Will tough on the outside and when given the chance to avoid jail time for a new offense by working with the math department at the prestigious school and attending regular therapy sessions, he begrudgingly takes it. Through his sessions with a therapist (Robin Williams, also an Oscar winner for this one), he finds acceptance and purpose worthy of his brilliance and his own self. Stream it on Showtime or Tubi, or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
October Sky (1999) — Based on a true story, the film is set in a rural Virginia coal-mining town in 1957 just as Sputnik is launched and inspires local teenager Homer Hickam (Jake Gyllenhaal) to build rockets. However, in the small community, coal is the backbone of most of the families, including Homer’s. His father John (Chris Cooper) hopes that his son will follow in his footsteps and down into the mine, but rockets have taken hold of all of Homer’s dreams and with the help of his inspiring teacher (Laura Dern), rockets may lead him to a better life. It’s a sweet tale about family and figuring out what’s best for your kids set under the chilly October stars. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
You’ve Got Mail (1998) — This film is the perfect start to the fall season. Beginning at the start of school with fall just around the corner, the delightful and touching rom-com courtesy of the incomparable Nora Ephron stars the equally impressive duo of Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in the roles of Kathleen Kelly and Joe Fox, respectively. Based on the 1936 Hungarian play “Parfumarie” by Miklos Laszlo, and at least the fourth adaptation of said play, anonymous pen pals Joe and Kathleen meet in a chat room and spark an immediate connection. Little do they know, in real life, they are rival bookstore owners, with Kathleen running her family, independent shop and Joe the owner of a major box-store being built nearby. The two are at odds when they meet, though they don’t realize that they have been falling for each other all the while online. Watch it with a box of Kleenex. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
