The moon has always been fascinating. So when we first invented technology for moving pictures, it’s obvious that from those early days we looked to the moon for inspiration. Whether the stories that were stirred from the bright lunar surface were dreamed.. up in someone’s imagination or reflections of actual events, the moon continues to intrigue on screen.
“A Trip to the Moon” (1902) — The classic silent film is one of the most recognizable of its era and one that has been incredibly influential to future generations of filmmakers. The short French adventure film by Georges Melies, considered the first sci-fi film ever made (or at least the only surviving one), borrows from Jules Verne and sends a group of astronomers to the moon where they explore the surface and manage to escape from moon people while capturing one to bring back to earth. Stream it on YouTube or the original colorized version on Kanopy or rent it on Apple TV.
“Apollo 11” (2019) — The documentary utilizes archival footage from the actual Apollo 11 mission as well as interviews with some modern reenactments with actual mission tapes played over them to propel the incredible journey of Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins as they made their way to the moon. Released in time for the 50th anniversary of the mission, it is awe-inspiring to watch and understand all these years later. Stream it on Hulu or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Apollo 13” (1995) — There really is no beating this classic dramatization of the real events that took place for the astronauts aboard the Odyssey capsule. With great performances from Tom Hanks as leader of the crew Jim Lovell, Bill Paxton as Fred Haise and Kevin Bacon as Jack Swigert, the film continues to shine because of the great care the filmmakers seemed to have taken to tell the story as honestly as they could. Stream it on Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“The Dish” (2000) — While this quirky Australian historical dramedy doesn’t actually go to the moon, it’s all about getting the moon down to Earth, well, a signal from the moon at least. Based on a true story of how one radio telescope in rural Australia was used to transmit the signal of the Eagle’s landing on the lunar surface to the rest of the world. Not only is it science-y but the film also pokes fun at the divides between Americans and Aussies all with one of the most culturally significant events in modern history about to take place. The film is unfortunately not available to stream or rent online, but the Deschutes Public Library has a couple copies available to check out.
“Hidden Figures” (2016) — I’ve lost count as to how many times I’ve mentioned this movie, but here it is again. It is definitely a simplified version of events, but it is the core story of three of the Black female mathematicians who helped get the Mercury program off the ground and, more importantly, back home again. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Moon” (2009) — The quiet sci-fi film takes place in the not -too -distant future where the world’s energy needs are met by mining the moon for helium. One of these miners, Sam Bell (Sam Rockwell), is nearing the end of his three-year contract and is anticipating going home when he begins experiencing hallucinations and things that just aren’t quite right. With a dash of mystery added into this claustrophobic Duncan Jones drama, “Moon” sends its audience to the dark side of the moon and of the ethics of corporations. Stream it for free (with ads) on Tubi or Pluto TV or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
“Woman in the Moon” (1929) — The German silent film directed by Fritz Lange and written by Thea von Harbou got a surprising (for the year of its release) number of things right in its depiction of space travel including the countdown clock, launchpad, multistage orbital rockets and foot straps used to restrain the crew during times of zero gravity. Now, it also thought that there was a breathable atmosphere on the moon and that gravity would be the same, but you can’t be right all the time. Stream it on Kanopy or find it on YouTube.
