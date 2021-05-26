Films work based on how they can build up the drama or comedy in a situation — that’s what makes them interesting. For some, the tension built coincides with actual construction. These movies take their construction-based plot lines and craft entire stories around them making them inspiring, hilarious or cautionary tales.
”The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957) — The sweeping war epic directed by the equally impressive Sir David Lean is full of nuance not seen in many war films from that era. Starring Sir Alec Guinness as a British prisoner of war during World War II who is forced, along with other POWs, by his Japanese captors to build a rail bridge over the River Kwai. Guinness and co-stars William Holden and Sessue Hayakawa deliver stunning, career topping performances. The film, obviously takes many liberties with the truth of Allied POW camps and their treatment as well as how it portrays the Japanese soldiers in it for the sake of drama and 1950s audiences. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
”The LEGO Movie” (2014) — Everything is awesome in the surprisingly clever and fun animated film centered around an ordinary LEGO figure who, like all other ordinary figures in the world made from brick-like toys, goes about his days in a routine schedule of events. When he encounters a mysterious woman at his construction site, he becomes fused with a mythic LEGO piece that is the key to defeating the villainous Lord Business. Featuring the vocal talents of Christ Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Morgan Freeman, Will Ferrell and Will Arnett who would go on to give one of the best Batman performances ever (I said what I said) in the spin-off film “The LEGO Batman Movie.” The movie is, like the toys it’s based on, delightful for all ages. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
”The Money Pit” (1986) — Sometimes a good deal really is too good to be true. For Walter and Anna (Tom Hanks and Shelley Long), they find out very quickly that the home they’ve purchased together which seems perfectly normal is in fact one disaster after another. Hopefully, no one has really experienced tubs crashing through the roof, staircases collapsing and with it their relationship, but if you have, laugh and cry along with the antics of this romp. Stream it on Starz or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube
”Mr. Blandings Builds His Dreamhouse” (1948) — When a New York City ad man (Cary Grant) and his wife (Myrna Loy) decide to leave cramped city life behind and build a home in the country, they get way more than they anticipated. Anyone who has ever had any work done on their house in the last 80 years has probably experienced similar anxieties to what Mr. Blandings does and may have even been the eager homeowner who thinks they know it all. The hilarious movie is full of slapstick and Grant plays the somewhat oblivious big-city guy so well while being so sincere too. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
”Paint Your Wagon” (1969) — It’s not a great musical or even a great movie, but there is something about listening to two big-time Western stars Clint Eastwood and Lee Marvin try and wistfully sing about stars and trees. Set in the mountains of California (but filmed in the mountains of Baker City) during the gold rush, a small group of would-be prospectors discover gold and form No Name City, populated by only men. Two of them, Ben Rumson and Pardner (Marvin and Eastwood) strike up an unlikely partnership in which they agree to share everything including any gold they find, no matter the means. When a Mormon pioneer arrives in town with two wives, he decides to sell one to the highest bidder (with her consent). Elizabeth (Jean Seberg) then quickly marries her buyer, Ben. When Bend leaves town for a few days, she romances Pardner and the three decide that if Elizabeth’s ex-husband could have two wives, why couldn’t she have two husbands. By Act II the town is more established and Elizabeth happily sees her two men off to work on digging a tunnel under the city to catch any gold dust that falls through business’s floorboards. The whole movie is worth it just to hear one of the best songs that has really nothing to do with the plot: “They Call the Wind Maria.” Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
