As we reach an anniversary we’d rather not (COVID-19’s arrival in Deschutes County), there are still plenty of good things to focus on. This year, a plethora of films are celebrating significant milestones, from classic noirs to ones that feel like they were released yesterday.
While some of these are timeless, many others are very much products of the world of which they were released into. Either way, they are still fun to revisit or check out for the first time.
”The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2001) — The epic fantasy series is grander and more cohesive storywise than “Harry Potter” (which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year) mostly due to the fact that all three films were filmed simultaneously and involved the same creative team. This first film is more lighthearted than the follow-ups — which get very dark as the journey continues towards Mt. Doom — but it shouldn’t be discounted as frivolous. We meet and learn all of these characters for the first time on the big screen and each actor is cast perfectly in their roles making the series one that will stand the test of time. Stream all three films on HBO Max or rent them on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”The Commitments” (1991) — The gregariously Irish film about a wannabe soul band features some of the best covers of classic soul and R&B songs. It has the most poetic use of the “F” word in cinema but it’s the overall story that sticks with you. When self-proclaimed promoter Jimmy (Robert Arkins) decides to start an R&B group in Dublin, Ireland, the band members turn out to be entirely white, though full of raw talent. Soon their aspirations and rise of popularity on the local level get the best of the group. It’s melancholic and heartbreakingly funny. Rent it from Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”The Three Amigos!” (1986) — The comedy featuring Martin Short, Steve Martin and Chevy Chase as silent movie cowboys who are fired then rehired by a young Mexican woman named Carmen (Patrice Martinez) to help save their village from the tyrant El Guapo (Alfonso Arau). Of course, they don’t realize this is real and not an acting gig. The comedy is full of memorable lines, moments and even songs including the lovely lullaby “Blue Shadows.” Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”Network” (1976) — Ahead of its time, the black comedy-drama satire focuses on a fictional news network that exploits a mentally fragile former anchor’s rants (Peter Finch), deciding to develop outrageous and biased programming that is then taken to extremes. Watching it today feels a lot less funny than it may have in the 1970s and instead feels more unsettling, but full of incredible performances including Finch’s iconic “Mad as Hell” speech, the film still resonates. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”An American in Paris” (1951) — The stunning film stars Gene Kelley as an American ex-GI who sticks around in Paris after the war to focus on painting when he falls for Lise (Leslie Caron) but is wooed by a rich American heiress (Nina Foch) who shows interest in his art and more. The film is beautifully shot and features a heavily jazz-influenced score by George Gershwin that never ceases to please the ears. Kelley also choreographed the film which went on to win six Oscars including Best Picture. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”The Maltese Falcon” (1931) — The John Huston-helmed movie stands the test of the 90 years it’s been in the public consciousness. Humphrey Bogart stars as private detective Sam Spade as he is hired by the secretive Ruth (Mary Astor) and is led down a path of murder, intrigue and supposed riches. The noir classics sees Bogart at his most “Bogey” complete with the tilted fedora in smoke-filled rooms with his quintessential crooked smile. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
”The Kid” (1921) — The centennial anniversary of the Charlie Chaplin penned, produced, directed and led film which sees his iconic Tramp character raising an orphan (Jackie Coogan) who was found by the Tramp when he was an infant. Poor, the two have little but do have a lot of love. When it’s discovered that the Tramp is not his father, they both try desperately to stay together by alluding the authorities. The heartbreaking story of an adoptive father is still so preciously sweet. Chaplin captures the emotions of each situation masterfully in this, his first feature-length film. Stream it on Amazon Prime or HBO Max or rent it on iTunes.
