Let’s not reinvent the wheel here.
“Uncharted” is just the latest adaptation of a popular action/adventure video game series, and it does very little to stand out from the rest of the genre. But in an instance of, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the adaptation manages to be fun to watch, even if it inevitably lacks originality or necessary oomph to move it beyond just another video game movie — and a decidedly average one at that.
The Ruben Fleischer film based on the Nathan Drake PlayStation series employs a charismatic lead in Tom Holland, but with such a similar feel to his Peter Parker/Spider-Man, it feels more like Holland is acting on auto-pilot, relying on the quippy and banter-filled script from five scribes (Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway with the screenplay and Judkins, Jon Hanley Rosenberg and Mark D. Walker with story credits) and large action sequences to do any heavy lifting. Even the quippy script gets tiresome, with Holland and costar Mark Wahlberg getting lost in trading jabs at each other in the attempt to make them seem like pals, rather than, you know, acting like them.
The film kicks off immediately into the heart of the action with adventurer and light-fingered bartender Nathan Drake (Holland) fighting for his life while dangling from cargo spinning from the back of an airborne plane. When all hope seems lost for Nathan we flashback to his childhood (now played by Tiernan Jones) with his brother Sam (Rudy Pankow) as they attempt to steal an original map from Ferdinand Magellan’s voyage around the world in 1519-22 (though, as the film points out, Magellan didn’t actually complete his circumnavigation, as he died in what’s now the Philippines). But they’re quickly caught, and Sam is kicked out of the orphanage where they live — their parents are “lost” and presumed dead.
Nathan grows up to be a fancy mixologist with a knack for picking a mark and efficiently relieving them of valuables. But his efforts one night are noticed by fellow thief Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg) who invites him to join him on a quest to uncover Magellan’s lost gold. Sully uses his connection to Sam, and the fact that Nathan hasn’t seen him since the two split 18 years before, to convince him to join.
With the possibility of seeing his big brother again and finding the treasure he’s dreamt about since he was a kid, Nathan agrees and the two are off. But they’re up against a wealthy descendant of the family that funded Magellan’s voyage, Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes that the lost fortune is his birthright.
With other thieves and adventurers on their heels and joining in the hunt, you never know who to trust — especially when it comes to buried treasure.
The plot is pretty obvious and repetitive with characters constantly telegraphing their actions, and there’s a fair amount of exposition. But you’re not here to see a groundbreaking piece of cinema — you’re here for a good time, and the filmmakers know it. “Uncharted” is fun and fast-paced, but more of a spectacle to look at than a deeper story to appreciate.
Holland is a competent choice to play Nathan Drake but there are times when he just feels and sounds too much like a kid to play the swashbuckling 20-something adventurer. Wahlberg is Wahlberg, and supporting actors Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle as Chloe and Braddock respectively are fine. Banderas walks the line between dastardly villain and spoiled rich kid as well as any kind of film with the small amount of character development that “Uncharted” allows.
There are certain shots that feel like cut scenes or first-person point-of-view. They are thankfully used sparingly and at the right moments to remind us of the world we’ve been plunged into. The film also knows this is a silly and unrealistic romp through supposed historic legends and never takes itself too seriously or expects too much from the audience. The filmmakers know that we know what movie this is, and while it’s predictable and probably in the long run pretty forgettable (that is, until the inevitable sequel), it’s not a complete waste of two hours. In fact, it’s a quite fun way to spend an afternoon matinee. You just may forget what you watched by the time you sit down for dinner.
Coming to theaters this week: The Foo Fighters are on the big screen in the slasher-horror-comedy “Studio 666” and the musical adaptation “Cyrano” finally debuts on limited screens including at Sisters Movie House. Speaking of the local theater to the northwest, on March 8, it will be screening the documentary “Ronnie’s” for one night only as part of the “Arts and Adventures 2022” series. In next week’s GO! I’ll have an early review for you, loyal readers, to peruse before you head over to see it.
