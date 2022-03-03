No one could blame you for having Batman fatigue.
So many actors have taken on the Caped Crusader over the past 30 years, with varying storylines, tones and success rates, that no one would be shocked if you wanted to sit this one out.
But you shouldn’t.
Matt Reeves, director and co-writer (with Peter Craig) of the latest take on the Dark Knight, dives more into the historic “D” part of DC (that being “detective”), bringing a noir take on the canonically deductive character, the so-called World’s Greatest Detective. It is both masterfully realized and compellingly told.
Reeves directs Robert Pattinson — perhaps the gloomiest of Bruce Waynes, prompting me to give him the nickname of the Scowl with the Cowl — who might offer my favorite take on the character. The performance is centered around Wayne’s dour demeanor, and he nails the aloofness of the wealthy orphan and his overall feeling of being alone in the world to an expert level. His “sad boy” works so, so well.
Pattinson is also maybe the most understated of all the Batmans (Batmen?), adopting a quieter vocal quality while not changing it too much toggling between the hero and his alter-ego. He even changes his gait and his body language when he’s out of the suit. Bruce Wayne is a smart but skulking and awkward 30-something, whereas Batman is confident, surefooted and intimidating. Nevertheless, he still endures more lickings than other iterations of the character.
Pattinson is joined by the always impressive Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon (he’s not yet commissioner when the action takes place). He's clever and a little cheeky, which brings the quick and fleeting glimmers of light in an otherwise incredibly dark story.
Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano round out the lead cast as Selina Kyle/Catwoman and The Riddler, respectively. Dano takes on the maniacal and calculating criminal behind cellophane and a mask, with a hefty dose of creep factor that works very well in the part. Kravitz is the one member of the cast that leaves the most to be desired. Between an underwritten part and a fairly one-note performance, her Kyle doesn’t have the claws it should — especially for a film that devotes so much time to fleshing out the details elsewhere.
One complete surprise performance comes from Irish actor Colin Ferrell, who entirely disappears in his role (in heavy makeup and an unfortunate fat suit) as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/The Penguin.
Story wise, “The Batman” takes its time getting to where it’s going, but it never feels its nearly three-hour runtime (my bladder, however, did). Leaning into the mystery behind the madness, the film places carefully laid out clues for the audience to uncover along with our hero. Of course, we know the Riddler is behind it all, and he’s targeting the powerful men of Gotham. That’s no secret, but the "why" is a much more tantalizing story. The script feels a little forced at the beginning, especially with an opening voiceover monologue from Pattinson as Wayne, but it winds up feeling indicative of classic noir mixed with something so perfectly Batman that the forcefulness melts away.
The sound design and score are also incredibly impactful. Composer Michael Giacchino crafts a suspenseful soundtrack (along with Nirvana and other emo/grunge needle-drops sprinkled in) that never overwhelms. It works in beautiful tandem with sound design that, if you see it in IMAX, you can feel in your chest, putting you right in the heart of the action. That being said, this is definitely lighter on the action than most other Batman movies have been, focusing more on the actual story than, say, how many goons Bats can beat up (though there is still that, too).
Reeves and his crew have achieved something special with “The Batman," which has a slightly different origin story for the Defender of Gotham than movie audiences may be used to. And while this is still a superhero movie, it's much more than that. "The Batman" dives into semi-allegorical themes of injustice and corruption, making it a more compelling drama than anything else — and as such, so much more interesting to watch.
Out this week: On Disney+, puberty hits some kids hard with “Turning Red,” the Pixar film about a teenage girl who turns into a giant red panda when she feels a strong emotion hit. Check out my review of that March 17 in GO! Over on Netflix, time-traveling Ryan Reynolds meets his younger self and his late father in order to save the world in “The Adam Project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.