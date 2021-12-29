While it may not be the world’s greatest film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” made me giggle, grin, cheer, cry and get hyped for further journeys into Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse that it sets up. This third installment of the solo adventures of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man/Peter Parker is the best out of the three, and the best of the live-action Spider-Man films we’ve had in the last 20 years (“Into the Spider-Verse” is still the best Spider-Man film though).
It has the highest stakes, the greatest impact on the MCU as a whole, and it allows Holland to fully find his Peter.
If you were really concerned about spoilers, you’d have probably already seen it, but I’ll try and keep them to a minimum anyway.
The film picks up exactly where we ended “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” with a newscast of J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons returning to the character) showing doctored footage of the previous film’s villain, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), announcing that Spider-Man killed him and that his name is Peter Parker.
With all of the world now aware of his identity, and with the pretty damning evidence that he apparently killed Mysterio, many have turned against him and his friendly-neighborhood Spidey ways. While having half the world against you is bad enough, colleges that Peter applied to have all turned him down as well as his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) for spots at all their schools due to their association with Peter.
Desperate, Peter seeks out Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to perform a spell that would make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man, which would mean the universities wouldn’t know and they’d not hold his super-heroics against any of them. But the spell goes awry and cracks in the multiverse appear, allowing in a few key villains from other Spider-man franchise films of the last 20 years including Doc Oc/Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), The Green Goblin/Norman Osbourne (Willem Dafoe), Electro/Max Dillon (Jamie Foxx), Sandman/Flint Marco (Thomas Hayden Church) and The Lizard/Dr. Curt Conners (Rhys Ifans). Naturally all of them are after Spider-Man, but not this Spider-Man.
Doctor Strange is able to capture a few of them, and instructs Peter to do the same so they can send them all back to their own universes to duke it out with their own Peter Parkers, but when our Peter realizes that by sending them back, they’ll all die, he decides to try and help fix their experiments-gone-wrong personas and return them to their universes not as the villains but as the men they were before.
Easier said than done when there’s a multiverse cracking at the seams.
It’s fantastic to see a Marvel movie firing on all cylinders like this. Between Holland’s infectious do-good naivety, Zendaya’s sassiness, Batalon’s never-say-die attitude and Molina and Dafoe’s classic villainy, it’s hard not to grin from ear to ear if you’ve been a fan of Spider-Man movies through the years.
This truly is a love letter to fans of the character. With so many in-universe and out-of-universe characters popping in, it’s an endorphin rush to see them on screen for even just a scene or two, but it never feels too forced. The fact that we see the villains from previous franchises helps “No Way Home” a great deal. We already know these characters, so we don’t need to know their entire backstory or dastardly plan to thwart the spandexed hero, and therefore the movie can just focus on the task at hand and deepen Peter’s own character arc, as well as the possible redemptions of these supposed villains.
While the script is still pretty by the numbers for Marvel, it’s still delightful. I found myself slipping easily into the MCU once again, eager for those post-credits scenes to whet the appetite of what’s next from the factory churning these out. Regardless of the formula and the simple volume of films that we have from Marvel, it’s very hard not to be giddy for what’s next after something as fun and also oddly heartwarming as “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
