By MAKENZIE WHITTLE • The Bulletin
There’s been a string of solid female-driven teenage comedies of late, and Hulu’s “Plan B” takes its place among the best of them even if it can’t quite top the rest. Though the plot is pretty formulaic, the movie’s heartfelt script and it’s the chemistry between its two leads raise it above being “just another” of those aforementioned films.
In smalltown South Dakota, rebellious high school senior Lupe (Victoria Moroles) convinces her straight-laced and bookish best friend Sunny (Kuhoo Verma) to throw a party when her mom is out of town. Sunny’s crush, and total boyfriend material, Hunter (Michael Provost) will be there, Lupe agrees to invite her mysterious new flame to the mixer and the two prep by throwing just about everything alcoholic into a punch bowl with some cough syrup and pickle juice and call it a signature drink.
With hopes of possibly losing her virginity, Sunny and Hunter really hit it off, but when she overhears some of the blonde, plastic-y popular girls describing her American Girl Doll aesthetic, Sunny changes her look and settles on doing the deed before the night is over. But Hunter has left with one of the blondes before Sunny reemerges with her new crop top and mini skirt ensemble.
She retreats away from the crowd because she’s hurt and finds her awkward, youth group leader classmate Kyle (Mason Cook) also hiding away. While the two comfort each other, they have sex in all the brevity and awkwardness of a first time.
The next morning, Sunny wakes up to find that the condom they used the night before fell off.
Enter Lupe, who after her crush failed to show, crashed on the couch in a drunken stupor, who agrees to help Sunny buy a Plan B pill “just in case.” But when the two go to their local pharmacy, the pharmacist sites South Dakota’s “conscience clause” and refuses to sell the pill to the girls on grounds of religion or conscience.
Terrified, and hungover, they steal Sunny’s mom’s minivan and decide to road trip to Rapid City’s Planned Parenthood clinic to get them.
Along the way, the two ride-or-dies get lost and go to some extreme and hilarious measures to get the pill before the window of efficacy closes.
Struck somewhere between a raunchy sex comedy, a coming of age story and a commentary on some of the Midwest’s stringent laws when it comes to women’s health choices, “Plan B” never fully commits to one genre over the other which can make it a little disjointed at times.
But Prathiksha Srinivasan and Joshua Levy’s clever dialogue under the direction of Natalie Morales outpace the tonal unevenness. It is very clear what kind of stance the filmmakers are taking in regards to the politics surrounding women’s health, but it never feels outright preachy. Instead, it pokes holes and fun at the arbitrary clauses, arcane sex ed in high schools and shows the effects of what not having access to reproductive healthcare can do.
The film feels very lived-in under Verma and Moroles, they feel like a couple of 17-year-olds who have been best buds for years, the world around them feels real and authentic if a little outrageous at times. Both Verma and Moroles shine in their roles and deliver authentic performances of two teens on the verge of adulthood trying to figure out themselves and the world.
While the content of the film may not be for everyone (it’s very raunchy) and it may not be entirely original with its plotting, spending the time with Sunny and Lupe is both fun and a little inspiring no matter how long you’ve been out of high school.
