You can’t expect too much with any disaster movie, but I guess I just hoped for a little more than what we get with Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster of a movie, “Moonfall.”
Emmerich, behind other spacy, monster, world-ending flicks such as “Independence Day,” “The Day After Tomorrow,” “2012” and “Godzilla” (1998) has a rocky track record, but at least they’re usually entertaining. With the latest foray into the disaster genre, it’s entertaining, but it feels like Emmerich is working on autopilot with a script (which he co-wrote with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen) that feels more like it was written by a computer algorithm that had studied the genre then by actual humans at a keyboard.
All that being said, it does eke out some small amount of interest — if only on a popcorn munching, benign viewing experience, thanks to the films peppy pace, but you probably won’t remember too much about it after you’ve seen it. In fact, mere hours after my viewing, I struggled to recall a lot of what went on in the film beyond the basic paint-by-numbers plot.
The premise is pretty simple: A disgraced astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) is fired from NASA when he refuses to downplay the fact his ship and crew were attacked by an alien being while on a mission in 2011, with the swarm disappearing into the moon.
Ten years later, megastructure conspiracy theorist and anxiety-riddled KC Houseman (John Bradley) discovers that the moon has fallen out of orbit and will eventually collide with the Earth. He tries to get in touch with NASA through Harper. The organization now has Harper’s former crew mate and “work wife” Jocinda “Jo” Fowler (Halle Berry) in a head position and has independently discovered the moon’s new trajectory. Soon, Fowler brings Harper into the fold, along with Houseman and it becomes a race against the clock to figure out a way to stop the inevitable collision with the planet, and it will be up to the unlikely trio to figure it out.
The basic plot works on paper, but it fails to really connect its characters to any deeper or meaningful story beyond cliches of the genre. Even with the largest stakes imaginable, the film never really feels particularly exciting or like anyone is in any real danger because we’ve seen this all before and know how it all plays out. Besides one bizarre explanation and event, it follows those familiar patterns closely, without the bigger emotional arc that it desperately tries to deliver.
The biggest problem originates from the script itself. It is riddled with joyless and hokey dialogue that hasn’t been effectively used since the ‘90s, with half-hearted attempts to pepper it with more modern references and zingers delivered mostly by Bradley that make it all feel like the “how do you do, fellow kids” meme.
Any scientific logic is quickly dismissed with blanket “everything has changed” statements, allowing the film to make hay with its own brand of fictionalized science that characters never explain, and anything else they try to inform the audience of comes by way of half-researched, jargon-filled exposition.
One of the few saving graces is Patrick Wilson, who always gives a dependable performance whatever he’s in. He’s very easy to watch, though not entirely as scene-dominating as he maybe should be in this. However, the same can’t be said for his co-stars. While Berry is fine, there’s nothing truly remarkable about her role or performance, and Bradley unfortunately seems typecast as a modern version of his “Game of Thrones” character, Samwell Tarly, but isn’t nearly as endearing or as interesting as his television counterpart.
Emmerich’s “Moonfall” could have been a fun disaster movie dripping with cheesy but oddly inspirational dialogue and a hyper-cool cast.
Instead, it misses the mark with an over reliance on bad computer graphics — like, why use CGI for normal shots of Wilson riding a motorcycle in LA? — and a messy script with about as much joie de vivre as a subway platform.
It may not be the absolute worst thing I’ve seen, but it certainly makes up for that with its forgettability.
