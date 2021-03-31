It’s not uncommon to be captivated by effortless storytelling and performances only to be left with an emotional one-two punch that had slowly been building since the start. The emotional release felt by the end of Lee Isaac Chung’s stunning film “Minari” almost sneaks up on you after nearly two hours of quiet building.
Chung works from elements of his own personal story as the son of Korean immigrants to bring to the screen a deeply personal and resonating story of the Yi family.
The film opens as the Yi’s slowly wind down gravel and dirt roads in Arkansas farm country, with an off-brand U-Haul and the family station wagon until finally arriving in an open field with a beige double-wide trailer in the middle of it.
When Jacob Yi (Steven Yeun) jumps out of the truck, his eyes are wide with optimism but his wife, Monica (Yeri Han), seems shocked by the state of things.
We learn they have left California to pursue Jacob’s dream of owning land and growing Korean vegetables to sell to markets in the surrounding states.
Despite Monica’s clear resentment of the situation, they settle in with their two children, Anne (Noel Cho) and David (Alan Kim), who’s eyes we largely see the story through.
Tensions surround Jacob and Monica who both take up jobs at the chicken factory and things eventually come to a head. They decide to bring Monica’s unconventional mother Soonja (Yuh-Jung Youn) to stay with them and help watch the children.
But it’s not enough.
The film is full of little moments that deepen the realism of Chung’s vision requires and has virtually unnoticeable exposition to move things along. Instead “Minari” relies on the simple moments in the family’s lives and characterization to propel the story.
While the film is full of great performances, including Alan Kim, who is delightfully fresh and seems to take to acting easily for someone so young, two actors stand out.
Steven Yeun is brilliant. He excellently navigates the torment of a father on the verge of losing it all but determined to stick it through. And Yuh-Jung Youn is such a surprise the moment she arrives on screen.
Instead of being what would be considered a traditional or strict grandmother, she is fun and easygoing, showing us through the jokes that she deeply loves her family. Her connection to David is also remarkable in their moments alone as they venture to the creek on their property to harvest the minari plants she brought with her from Korea. Stealing away to give him sage advice on the heartiness of the plant to grow wherever it is rooted.
The beautifully rolling story is steeped in realism like few films are able to do. With a gorgeously flowing script with simple allusions to the overarching plot that sneak in and help build viewers to that quietly emotional conclusion.
“Minari” is worthy of all the accolades and nominations it has been receiving. It is a beautiful and moving journey that epitomizes the American dream with undertones of the untold strengths of a family at its heart.
