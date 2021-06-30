Full disclosure, I have never seen any of the “Fast and Furious” movies. But since I live in a house without air conditioning and there’s a heat wave, I figured I’d cool off like I did when I was a kid and head to the movies.
This was my first time being at a theater since “New Mutants” last year, and boy, did I miss it. With the temperature feeling like it was about 40 degrees cooler than outside, I knew I made the right choice. The theater was nearly spotless, and while my showing had a grand total of two others in the theater with me, I would have still felt safe if there had been a fuller house.
Summer and movies are perfect companions, and it’s great to have something like “F9: The Fast Saga” to fill that void.
Is it good though? Meh.
I wasn’t expecting a whole lot going in (except for that sweet, sweet AC), and all I knew about the franchise going in is this: Vin Diesel is in it, and he lives his life a quarter-mile at a time, they drink Coronas a lot, they drive fast, physics rarely apply, family is everything, and they always get some pretty great actors to do supporting roles.
This time, Dom (Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) are living the simple life with Dom’s toddler son when their old lives come calling. Their team, Roman, Tej and Ramsey (Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel) arrive unannounced to tell them that Mr. Nobody’s (Kurt Russell) plane has gone down and Cipher (Charlize Theron), the baddie from the previous installment, has disappeared.
Pulled back into the life of high tech and fast cars, the team discovers that there is a secret device that is the most powerful weapon created called Project Aries, and Dom’s estranged brother, Jakob (John Cena), is the one working for the group trying to get their hands on it.
So the team ends up chasing after the missing piece of the device while going around the world to try and find all the necessary components to beat the bad guys.
Full of twists and turns that are pretty obvious, and all the fast cars and physics-defying feats that the franchise is famous for, it’s an easy and predictable film that has some moments where I was caught off guard by actually kind of enjoying it — maybe it was just the air conditioning.
The dialogue is delivered with all the emotional impact of a bit of wood and usually through the scrunched mouth of Diesel (why does he do that lemon face thing?) or through the forced emotions of family drama. It tries to give some backstory to Dom and Jakob’s beef with each other but shows us a bit too much too early.
But it’s still fast cars and a lot of action that make the respite from the heat enjoyable for the two-hour-and-25-minute runtime, as long as you don’t think too hard about it.
