Star Wars.jpg

From left: Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in a scene from “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977).

 Lucasfilm

As summer begins to wind down, you may have a late-season trip to squeeze in before the fall. Whether you’re flying, driving or just taking a quick trip to the woods, it’s nice to have a couple of movies downloaded to your preferred devices to help the miles tick by faster, or for a little late-night movie sesh during your vacation.

For those of you catching flights out of Redmond, here is a handy dandy list of movies and shows you can download based on the approximate flight time according to flyrdm.com (times may vary depending on the weather). If you have a connecting flight, combine a few together and make it a marathon. These are all easy to watch with little chance of provoking tears or too many awkward glances from your seat neighbors. Each title listed below can be downloaded through the indicated streaming services or you can rent them through your preferred online video-on-demand site.

Toy Story.jpeg

A scene from “Toy Story,” the 1995 film that kicked off the franchise.
Frances Ha.jpg

Greta Gerwig, left, and Mickey Sumner in a scene from “Frances Ha” (2012).
Airplane

Julie Hagarty and Robert Hays in a scene from “Airplane!” (1980).
Legally Blonde.jpeg

Reese Witherspoon stars as Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” (2001).
The Princess Bride.jpeg

Robin Wright and Cary Elwes in a scene from “The Princess Bride” (1987).
Top Gun Maverick.jpeg

Tom Cruise stars in “Top Gun: Maverick” (2022).
Mary Poppins.jpeg

Julie Andrews in a scene from “Mary Poppins” (1964).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.