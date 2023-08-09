As summer begins to wind down, you may have a late-season trip to squeeze in before the fall. Whether you’re flying, driving or just taking a quick trip to the woods, it’s nice to have a couple of movies downloaded to your preferred devices to help the miles tick by faster, or for a little late-night movie sesh during your vacation.
For those of you catching flights out of Redmond, here is a handy dandy list of movies and shows you can download based on the approximate flight time according to flyrdm.com (times may vary depending on the weather). If you have a connecting flight, combine a few together and make it a marathon. These are all easy to watch with little chance of provoking tears or too many awkward glances from your seat neighbors. Each title listed below can be downloaded through the indicated streaming services or you can rent them through your preferred online video-on-demand site.
60 to 90 minutes (Seattle, San Fransisco, Salt Lake City, Burbank)
“Toy Story” (1995), 81 minutes — You really can’t beat that first installment of the “Toy Story” franchise. The film showcases Pixar’s groundbreaking (at the time) style and is coupled with a sweet story with a great soundtrack from Randy Newman. If you have a trip planned for Disneyland and are flying into Burbank, there are several rides themed around the series as well as music throughout the parks, so why not download the original film to get you in the mood on the way down? Download or stream it on Disney+.
“Frances Ha” (2012), 86 minutes — Still jazzed over “Barbie?” Check out the first time the writers of the mega-hit, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, got together (and just before the two tied the knot in real life). Baumbach directs Gerwig in their script about a New York woman who navigates her late-20s while sorting out her dreams, ambitions, finances and relationships in her sort of arrested development. Filmed in black and white and deftly directed with a free and easy approach, the film popped both Baumbach and Gerwig into the indie spotlight. Download or stream it on Netflix.
“Airplane!” (1980), 88 minutes — The joke-to-runtime ratio in this movie is insane. The Zucker-Abrahams-Zucker parody film takes no laugh breaks in its svelte 88-minute run to allow the audience to catch its breath. On its release, it surprised just about everyone with its success, and even though in the 40-plus years since its release some of the jokes have aged like milk, the majority still manage to score laughs. Also being on a plane while watching this feels like a no-brainer. Download or stream it on Max.
90 minutes to 2 hours (Las Vegas, Palm Springs)
“Legally Blonde” (2001), 94 minutes — The fun and oddly inspiring tale of Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) and how she got into Harvard Law School to win back her boyfriend, only to discover that she had the brains to go with her blonde all along. Settle in for a campy rom-com full of iconic moments as you kick back and relax in the glory of the movie’s highly specific early 2000s lingo, references and style. Plus, now is a great time to refamiliarize yourself with the franchise as a third film is in the works. Download or stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
“The Princess Bride” (1987) 98 minutes — One of my ultimate comfort movies, this is a great one for a flight where you plan to sleep or might nod off. No doubt you’ve already seen this magical fairytale of true love a few dozen times, so it makes it easy to watch and you can miss parts while dozing or miss some of the dialogue while munching on those crunchy snacks because, of course, you know what they’re saying already. Download or stream it on Disney+.
“Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977) 121 minutes — Another hit for those venturing down to Disneyland anytime soon. Get hyped for the brilliantly realized paths of the park’s Galaxy’s Edge with the original film that launched one of the most popular film franchises in history. The first installment is the easiest to watch with very little sub-plotting and an easily digestible main cast of characters. With every single Star Wars film, special and TV show available for streaming over on the House of Mouse’s streamer, you can download and watch all your heart desires. Plus, if you hit some turbulence, it might feel like you’re in your very own X-Wing trying to destroy the Death Star. Download or stream it on Disney+.
2.5 to 3 hours (Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Phoenix)
“Top Gun: Maverick” (2022) 131 minutes — If you feel the need for speed at 30,000 feet, the followup to the iconic ‘80s flying ace flick is an excellent choice. Tom Cruise once again dons his pair of aviators as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he tries to train a group of young hotshot flyers for an important mission. This sequel is probably better than the original as Cruise’s acting has matured and he is bolstered by an incredible performance from Miles Teller as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late bestie and wingman, Goose. Download or stream it on Paramount+.
“Mary Poppins” (1964) 139 minutes — Another classic that can’t be beaten. For those looking for some nostalgia or some comfort cinema, you’d be hard-pressed to find something as classic as the Julie Andrews-led “Mary Poppins.” Just as charming as it was when you first watched it, the Disney classic is a wonderful choice for traveling with kids and adults alike. Download or stream it on Disney+.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.
