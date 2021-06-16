It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, so why not celebrate the old man with some movie dads who showed up for their kids in all kinds of ways? From the everyday support to the extraordinary lengths they go for their children, these dads have what it takes.
Guido Orefice, “Life is Beautiful” (1997) — This might be the most heartbreaking film on this list. Roberto Benigni directed, co-wrote and stars as Guido, a Jewish-Italian who woos and marries schoolteacher Dora (Nicoletta Braschi). They have a son, Giosue (Giorgio Cantarini) and live a generally happy life until they are separated when they are captured and sent to Nazi concentration camps. Guido is able to stay with Giouse and protects him as best he can from the horrors of the camps by making everything seem like it’s all a big game. Both heartwarming and heart-wrenching, the Italian film earned Benigni an Oscar for Best Actor and picked up Best Foreign Language Film and Best Original Score. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
Marlin, “Finding Nemo” (2003) — How far would you travel to find your kid? Any good parent would go as far as necessary if it meant getting them back. For the clownfish Marlin (voiced by Albert Brooks) the journey to find his son is wrapped with his anxiousness when it comes to the open ocean. But he perseveres, meeting new friends, facing untold dangers and adventures along the way. Marlin takes it all on in the hope of seeing Nemo again. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
Peter, Michael, Jack, “Three Men and a Baby” (1987) — Sometimes parenthood is thrust upon you. For these three bachelors and roommates, life was a party. But when Jack (Ted Danson) is away, a baby arrives on their doorstep that is supposedly his. Peter and Michael (Tom Selleck and Steve Guttenberg) immediately begin caring for baby Mary thinking she is a package Jack told them to expect. She wasn’t, and the actual package (heroin) is wanted by drug dealers and the police. When Jack gets back he is immediately smitten with Mary. The three men then have to find the dealers, prove their innocence and do it all while making sure she stays safe. Stream it on Disney+ or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
Jason “Furious” Styles, “Boyz n the Hood” (1991) — In John Singleton’s stunning directorial debut, Laurence Fishburne takes on the role of Furious to Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Tre. While their relationship is tense, Furious teaches his son responsibility and how important it is that he breaks out of the cycle of gang violence in their area. Eventually, those lessons ring through and save Tre. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
Alfred Pennyworth, “The Dark Knight Rises” (2012) — It may be more of a meme now, but when Alfred (Michael Caine), the butler who raised the Batman, thinks that his almost-adopted son Bruce is dead and that he has in some way failed him and the Wayne family, it looks just like a father in mourning. There would be no Batman without Alfred, and Michael Caine’s portrayal makes that abundantly clear. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it starting July 1 on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
Arthur Weasley, “Harry Potter” films (2001-11) — Not only is he a good dad to his entire brood of seven ginger children, but it could also be argued that Arthur (Mark Williams) and Molly (Julie Walters) are equally good when they take in young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) as a second, or rather eighth, child. They give him just as much love and attention as they do their actual children. Stream all films on Peacock or HBO Max or rent them all individually on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
Armand and Albert Goldman, “The Birdcage” (1996) — Armand and his partner Albert (Robin Williams and Nathan Lane) literally change everything about themselves for one night to help out their son Val (Dan Futterman) so he can impress his fiance’s (Calista Flockhart) parents. Of course, for the drag club owner and star of the floor show, they need to play it straight for the ultra -conservative senator and his wife (Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest). What could possibly go wrong? It should be noted that Albert is referred to as Val’s mother and Armand’s wife in the end, but it felt strange to leave his name out of the top of this listing. Stream it on Peacock, Paramount+ or Hulu or rent it on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
Honorable mentions:
• Dill (Stanley Tucci), “Easy A” (2010).
• Ted Kramer (Dustin Hoffman), “Kramer vs. Kramer” (1979).
• Peter Banning (Robin Williams), “Hook” (1991).
• Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson), “Taken” (2008).
• Thomas Avery (Martin Sheen), “The Way” (2010).
• Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989).
• Mac MacGuff (J.K. Simmons), “Juno” (2007).
• Gil Buckman (Steve Martin), “Parenthood” (1989).
