When he dials in for an interview with The Bulletin, John Darnielle is in a Lyft in Southern California, worried that he’ll sound muffled on the phone because he’s masked up for safety. He is on tour with his indie-rock band The Mountain Goats and, presumably, in transit between one professional obligation and another.
Like most musicians, Darnielle is happy to be back on the road, though he acknowledges that life in a touring band is “quite different” than it was before COVID-19.
That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s less fun, mind you.
“It doesn’t make as much of a difference for me because I’m not very social. So this gives me a great excuse to tell people who want to hang out, ‘Ah, you know, I’d love to. But I can’t,’” Darnielle said with a chuckle. “But at the same time, that does start to wear on you a little after a while. You start to feel like (maybe) you think you’re more antisocial than you really are.”
Those kinds of conflicting feelings are perhaps magnified by The Mountain Goats’ fan base which is generally smart, fervent, loyal and growing larger by the day. They have gathered over the past 25 years around the songs of Darnielle, a former psych nurse who writes invariably clever and emotionally vivid vignettes and character studies about religion, goths, substance abuse, role-playing games, complex relationships, professional wrestlers and whatever other topics surface from his fertile mind. He is, to put it simply, one of the best pop-rock songwriters of the past couple of decades.
Before he started a band, Darnielle lived in Portland, where he developed a drug addiction that he has since chronicled in song, most notably on the 2004 album “We Shall All Be Healed.” But he has never been to Bend, and playing a show in a town he has never even visited (much less played) is a rarity these days, he said.
“I always want to, even though it’s going to be harder to establish yourself. Because when we play Los Angeles, we sell out the room. If I come to Bend, realistically speaking, it's going to be hard for a somewhat obscure group to fill the room, right?” he said. “But at the same time, that's a lot of fun because you're playing for a lot of people who haven't seen you before. You get to introduce what you do to new people, and that’s really a pleasure.”
Playing to a full room of Mountain Goats fans is a pleasure too, of course. And recently, Darnielle has become aware of a new kind of person in his audience: People who have encountered the band’s 2002 song about a doomed marriage, “No Children,” on Tik Tok. The song – with its famous refrain: “I hope you die! I hope we both die!” — has been heard millions of times on the popular video platform.
Whether the band is playing a new town, a sold-out show, in front of a room full of diehards or for brand-new fans, they do so with gusto, inspired by … well, Darnielle’s a world-class storyteller, so let’s let him tell you the story himself:
“There's a famous line that I've actually never been able to source, but that I know my bassist once read in an interview with Jim ‘Dandy’ (Mangrum), the singer from Black Oak Arkansas,” he said. “The interviewer … says, ‘So what’s it like for you guys out here on the road? You toured a lot in the ‘70s when rock music was a bigger thing and now you’re in these smaller clubs.’”
Here, Darnielle takes on a slight Southern accent as he assumes the role of the singer: “And Jim Dandy says, ‘Listen, man. Whether we're planning for 70,000 people at Texas Jam in 1977 or 70 people here tonight in Little Rock, Black Oak Arkansas attacks the stage with the ferocity of a caged wolverine.’”
After a hearty laugh, he brings this story back to the Mountain Goats.
“This is absolutely a credo for us,” he said. “It’s like, it just doesn’t matter. It's great to play for a sold-out room … but it’s also great to play for a bunch of people who don’t have any idea what to expect and just come out with six guns blazing.”
