Bend’s sushi options are slowly ticking up, though sometimes finding the Japanese specialty can be a bit of a treasure hunt. Kusshi NW is a new pop-up takeout that has been serving out of Whitewater Taphouse (1043 NW Bond St.), offering quality sushi on Friday nights. Kusshi posts a Friday pre-order menu on Wednesdays, and it’s typically sold out by that same evening. The menu is similar week to week but depends on the fish available to Ian Skomski, owner of Kusshi NW. The chef credits overnight delivery services for his ability to source fresh fish from around the world — from New Zealand to Hawaii.
I started my meal with edamame (soybeans). Rather than salt the organic edamame, they were sprinkled with dried miso and nutritional yeast. Each time I scraped a pod across my teeth to extract the edamame beans, I got a dose of healthy ingredients.
After the edamame, I sampled a couple of rolls and nigiri sushi. The Negi-hama Roll is a maki. Nori (seaweed) is tightly wrapped around rice and fresh, naturally oily yellowtail tuna with green onion. It had an almost smokey after-taste. The Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll had avocado and spicy tuna at its center. Rice was on the outside of this roll that was sprinkled with sesame seeds and rice pearls for crunch.
Nigiri sushi is an excellent way to determine the fish’s freshness as it’s mostly just the fish and the rice. Kusshi’s Salmon Nigiri was beautifully fresh. Salmon often has a slight fishy smell, but this Salmon Nigiri was tender, melt in your mouth and full flavored. The Suzuki Nigiri, made with striped sea bass from Baja, California, was topped with ponzu and a bit of ginger and chives. The toppings added a fresh taste that balanced the distinct bass flavor.
Although I tried another sushi venue, the owner asked not to be included in the article. Likewise, a soon-to-be-open sushi food truck did not want to be mentioned. It is likely a matter of diminished supply. These small places do not want to be flooded with orders they cannot fulfill right now. Skomski explained that fishermen have been catching less because of the lower demand for fish during the pandemic shutdown, thereby reducing the supply of fresh fish.
To avoid the supply issue, but increase his customer base, Skomski is considering adding a Thursday night Vegan roll menu if there is enough interest. His favorite spicy tuna substitute made with butternut squash is one possible item. A miso-glazed sweet potato sushi roll with jalapeños is another. Those interested in vegan rolls can contact Skomski through Facebook or Instagram @KusshiNW.
As a comparison to Skomski’s sushi and a quick way to satisfy a sushi craving, I picked up a couple of sushi rolls from Market of Choice. Two rolls looked creative and exciting. The first was topped with all four types of fish roe — tobiko (flying fish roe), masago, ikura, and caviar atop toro and maguro (tunas). The second was filled with tempura fried shrimp, fresh avocado and cool chunks of cucumber on the inside Tuna, tempura crunch, jalapeño, wasabi mayo and spicy mayo on top.
The rolls were $11 each. Rolls made from these ingredients at a sushi restaurant would probably cost $5 more. While they were somewhat tasty and could quickly fulfill a sushi craving, it made me aware of sushi quality differences.
The higher the quality of sushi, the more flavorful and tender the fish. The highest quality fish practically melts in your mouth with a burst of flavor. Fresh sushi rice mixed with vinegar will stick to your fingers and is chewy but not hard or mushy.
Anything covered in tempura is crisp and light. Included veggies will create a good balance with oily rich fish. A fine sushi chef will create interesting combinations and include ingredients that play off each other to bring out all of the flavors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.