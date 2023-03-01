It’s a busy time on the local music scene. Here are a few other things worth checking out over the next few days:
Shhh … don’t tell anyone, but The Sadies might be the best band in town this week. I should’ve written a full feature story on them, but various circumstances conspired against me. Know this, though: The chameleonic Canadian roots-pop-rockers have been a top-shelf act for 25 years, both on their own albums and their collaborative works with underground legends such as John Doe, Neko Case and Andre Williams. Now, they come to Bend on tour to honor their founder and frontman, Dallas Good, who died in February 2022. Put simply: Don’t miss ‘em. 9 p.m. Saturday, $20, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.
Whut? are an inquisitively named band from Chicago specializing in a cross between hardcore punk and thrash metal that’ll grab you by the throat and head-butt you until you have no more head to butt. It sounds bad, but if you like your music very loud and very fast, these dudes are very, very good. They’re touring the West Coast behind their punchy new album, “No Hope No Soul,” and that tour will bring them to Bend for an early show Thursday. Local shredders Corvus, EyeStabGuts and Pain Without End are also on the bill. Doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday, $15, The Capitol, 190 SE Oregon Ave., Bend, 541-678-5740.
Fans of brass bands: Get thee to the Tower Theatre Sunday evening for a performance by Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass, one of America’s finest large brass ensembles. Led by trumpeter Rodney Marsalis — yes, he is part of the famous Marsalis musical family — the Philadelphia Big Brass put on inventive and interactive shows that range from solos to brass quintets to the full 11-piece group blurring the line between stage and audience. If you’ve ever wanted to be enveloped by the sound of horns in an intimate listening space, here’s your chance. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, doors open 6:30 p.m. $27-$47, Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
