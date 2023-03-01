It’s a busy time on the local music scene. Here are a few other things worth checking out over the next few days:

TheSadies-1262 (8x12).jpg

The Sadies

Shhh … don’t tell anyone, but The Sadies might be the best band in town this week. I should’ve written a full feature story on them, but various circumstances conspired against me. Know this, though: The chameleonic Canadian roots-pop-rockers have been a top-shelf act for 25 years, both on their own albums and their collaborative works with underground legends such as John Doe, Neko Case and Andre Williams. Now, they come to Bend on tour to honor their founder and frontman, Dallas Good, who died in February 2022. Put simply: Don’t miss ‘em. 9 p.m. Saturday, $20, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.

whut-bw-full-group.jpg

Whut?
Press_Photo.jpg

Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

