Todd Snider is a master songwriter, a world-class storyteller, an engaging performer and one of the funniest musicians you’ll ever see in concert.
That’s really all you need to know. Born in Oregon but long associated with Nashville’s fertile singer-songwriter scene, Snider is a can’t-miss for anyone who appreciates the art of songcraft. His newest album is called “First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder,” but if you listen to that one and don’t love it, check out his 2004 record “East Nashville Skyline,” which spills over with perfect folk songs built from acoustic guitars, a bunch of laughs and just as many gut-punches.
That’s enough gushing about Snider. It’s worth noting that his opener in Bend is another excellent songwriter named Tim Easton, who has been pumping out his own fine folk-rock since the ‘90s, too. If you need an introduction, check out the albums “Special 20” and “The Truth About Us.” They’re both terrific.
Todd Snider, with Tim Easton: $36-$47; 8 p.m. Monday; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.