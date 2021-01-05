In one Bulletin end of year column written by former publisher John Costa in 1998, he described the year before as ”hard to remember a recent time when our political culture was so uncertain, or our security in the world so hard to gauge.” Reading that with 2020 freshly in the rearview mirror may give you a chuckle.
Though it certainly doesn’t feel like it, the 1990s concluded two decades ago.
Defined through fashions of flannel and frosted tips, bubble gum pop and grunge music and the beginning of the information age, the 90s lept society into the new millennium with a hefty dose of optimism.
While a lot of the national and international news is easily remembered from political scandal, sensationalized courtroom dramas, war, scientific advances and the dawn of the information age, local news events may not be as well remembered by the masses. Here’s a look back at some local news from that decade with some of the defining and sobering moments, new horizons and some interesting events that stood out.
Fires
The summer of 1990 in Bend saw one of the most devastating fires blaze right up to the city limits. On Aug. 4 the Awbrey Hall fire ignited west of Bend near Shevlin Park scorching more than 3,350 acres in just 12 hours.
Though the amount of land burned is a fraction of what we saw last summer, the fire destroyed 22 homes.
A similar story came six years later when the Skeleton Fire scorched 19 homes in the Sundance subdivision and more than 17,700 acres of juniper and ponderosa forest southeast of Bend. That year was the worst fire season the state had seen up until that point.
Now, it seems like every few years Oregon has a record fire season, but these two that hit the closest to home and stand out vividly in residents who lived through them.
Another fire story that hit close to home took place hundreds of miles away in Colorado. In 1994 the Prineville Hotshots traveled to Glenwood Springs to help with the fire fighting efforts on Storm King Mountain. But the fire progressed quickly and they were trapped by the flames. Fourteen firefighters died including nine from the Prineville crew.
Mills
The ‘90s also saw the closure of the mills that dotted Central Oregon. When the Brooks-Scanlon (at the time owned by Crown Pacific Ltd.) closed down in 1994, it marked the end of timber processing in the area. But no sooner had the saws quit buzzing, developer Bill Smith had a vision for the area to be revitalized into the Old Mill District we know today.
But at the time, many wondered if the town could sustain “two downtowns” as one 1999 Bulletin article stated.
Turns out it can.
Growth
Bend grew up in the '90s. The town transformed from the sleepy mill and mountain town to one of the top destinations and places to live by the mid-’90s.
Deschutes County was the fastest growing county in the state during the 1990s, a trend that has continued, with Bend taking the lead in population booms, starting with around 24,000 people and doubling by the end of the decade.
With all that growth, infrastructure and the county itself had to adapt for the influx of people. In 1991, U.S. Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond was widened to four lanes — which at this point seems hard to imagine any other way now. In Bend, new plans were laid with the building of the parkway in 1997, a new downtown library was built and the Deschutes Public Library District was formed in 1999 which expanded access and unified the libraries throughout the county, as well as the creation of a whole new fairground and expo center in Redmond (1999).
From the depths of the archives
Of course, no look back would be complete without some of the more...unusual stories that garnered at least an article in The Bulletin.
In one truly "only in the 90s" story from 1994, angry Star Trek fans flooded the phone lines to a local TV station, The Bulletin as well as Bend Cable (now BendBroadband) when the first hour of the series finale of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was blacked out.
The two-hour episode "All Good Things" was originally broadcast on May 23, but the Eugene station KEZI, which the show aired on, delayed it a week to May 28.
Eventually, local Trekkies got to see the episode in its entirety two weeks after its original broadcast date.
