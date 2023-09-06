If you're not plugged into underground rock 'n' roll, you may be unaware that Philadelphia has been one of the best music cities in the country for several years.
Sheer Mag. Purling Hiss. The War on Drugs. Hop Along. Soul Glo. Spirit of the Beehive. 2nd Grade. The Menzingers. Chris Forsyth. Modern Baseball. Blue Smiley. They Are Gutting A Body Of Water. Kurt Vile. Sweet Pill. Big Nothing. The Tisburys.
Seriously, we could fill a whole column of this newspaper with good-to-life-changing bands that have emerged from Philly over the past decade.
But this brief is about Mo Lowda & The Humble, a band that has been a fixture in Philadelphia since the early 2010s. They've released four albums in that time, including their most recent, a self-titled effort that came out in March and showcases the band's slightly psychedelic, somewhat funky, definitely groovy take on indie rock. They kind of sound like a more relaxed version of TV on the Radio, if you know that band.
Mo Lowda & The Humble, with Trash Panda: 8 p.m. Saturday, $18, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.