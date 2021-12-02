This time of year, as days shorten and nights darken, there’s something warm, fuzzy and comforting about holiday staples, be they songs, movies or — yes, Virginia — plays.
And for its 2021 holiday production, Cascades Theatrical Company, Bend’s longtime community theater, is going with a mainstay of the Christmas canon: “Miracle on 34th Street,” the heartwarming tale of a retiree named Kris Kringle who gets a job playing Santa at Macy’s. There, Kringle (played by Richard Mueller) seemingly takes method acting to new levels, even pointing parents toward better-stocked stores, which triggers the Macy’s vocational counselor, who then tries to get ol’ Kris sent to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital. (Christmas is a great time to suspend your disbelief, by the way.)
But the stakes are high, with young girl Susan Walker’s (Avalin Thedford) belief in Santa riding on the outcome.
Mountain Community Theater adapted the play from the 1947 novel by Valentine Davies, who also wrote the classic film.
CTC’s production of it opens Friday at Cascades Theatre for a three-weekend run, and is directed by Sue Raley Salas, who’s new to Bend but has an extensive and award-winning background in teaching theater in her former home of San Diego. The show had already been planned for the season, but the directing slot went to Salas after she sent her résumé to CTC after seeing a call for directors over a year ago.
She was pleased with the turnout at auditions, and pleasantly surprised by the talent pool she encountered here.
“I cast four people a day, and by the end of it, I was so happy,” she said. “It was only three days, and I didn’t have to have callbacks. Everybody was great.”
Thedford, 12, has previously been seen on CTC’s stage, having appeared three years ago in “The Bad Seed,” and other cast members, such as Mueller and Mary Kilpatrick, have been in their share of local productions. But like director Salas, a number of cast members are new to town or the stage. Ånna Rohrer, who plays Doris, the divorced mother of Susan, is among the newer faces, as is Todd Tolces, a veteran SAG/AFTRA actor who takes on multiple roles in the play, which, by the way, has a lot more going on than you might recall, Salas said.
“It’s really not just the Santa Claus (story). It’s also a woman who’s been divorced and has to change her mind and fall in love again, so it has this nice romance to it, and of course it’s great for kids,” she said. “As I kept reading it, I was like, ‘There’s so much more to this than I had thought. Everybody sort of changes in the end. Everybody has a nice arc, and it’s kind of fun.”
Though the licensing agreement allows for productions to change the play’s post-war setting, Salas and company decided to keep it in 1947.
“After the war, people had a need to get back to normal, and have a normal life,” Salas said.
“That’s how it sort of is after COVID — we want to get back to normal in our family and community, and so it’s sort of a nice parallel to that. We all need to get back and do the traditional things, whatever they are. So I thought that fit nicely.”
