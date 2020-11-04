If you ever doubted the heavy Western themes in this show, let the season two premiere of “The Mandalorian” fix that.
Picking up pretty much where we left off with season one, we find Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and The Child (whom everyone but Disney calls Baby Yoda) connecting with some nefarious characters in hopes of locating another Mandalorian to assist them in their quest to return the little one to his homeworld.
Without getting too spoiler-y, this Jon Favreau-penned and -directed episode sets us squarely back in the universe and ready to join Mando and The Child again with one of the most Western-skewed episodes of the series, complete with a saloon, a gun-toting marshal played by always-a-law-man Timothy Olyphant and riding off into the sunset.
It’s wonderful and a great set-up to what the overarching plot of the season should delve into, while still mining that episodic gold the first season thrived on.
