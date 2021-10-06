Filled with some truly gorgeous shots of the Icelandic landscape including waterfalls, mountains and probably too many scenes of waves crashing along the volcanic coast, “Everything in the End” is more meditative than outwardly plot-driven.
Written and directed by Mylissa Fitzsimmons, the quiet and carefully paced film stars Hugo de Sousa as Paulo, a Portuguese man on holiday in Iceland at the verge of the end of the world. Many abandon the small village he’s based in to find loved ones to be with before it’s all over, but some remain, and Paulo connects with a few, including the kind woman who gave him a room (Lilja Thorisdottir), the jilted Spanish tourist (Raul Portero), the widowed single-mom (Bergdis Julia Johannsdottir) and the mysterious man he keeps bumping into (Joi Johannsson).
None of the meetings lasts for too long, but they all reflect on what’s to come and what life has meant up until that point.
No one knows when the world will end, but they all seem to be content knowing their fate, though they’re a little anxious about the timing of it all. But they all seem to follow the thread of “no one should be alone in the end,” a sentiment that feels more apt after living during a pandemic than ever before.
Some of the performances can feel a little flat, but it feels more deliberate to match the contemplative nature of the film. And the direction at times seems to wander a bit, but it’s pulled together beautifully and simply at the end.
