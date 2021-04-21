Organizers have announced that 4 Peaks Music Festival will return to Stevenson Ranch this summer, albeit in a scaled-back form that harks back to the multi-day festival's early days.
The Mini 4 Peaks, as organizers are calling it, will take place Aug. 19-22 and will feature a number of acts who performed in 2007, including New Monsoon, Hot Buttered Rum and Blackstrap Bluegrass. (The festival, which had been held in June in recent years, also took place on Aug. 14 years ago. Last year's event was canceled.)
A number of other artists who have performed in recent years will be heading to the southeast Bend ranch as well, including Scott Pemberton, Ron Artis II, Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth), Coral Creek and Maxwell Friedman Group. Other 2021 performers include The Sweet Lillies, Western Century, Dragondeer, Quattlebaum and Stillhouse Junkies.
Tickets range from $100 to $199. For tickets and more information, visit 4peaksmusic.com/event/2021-tickets.
