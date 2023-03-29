Mims.jpeg

New York artist Mims makes his Bend debut Saturday at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend. Locals J Meast and Clumzys share the bill.

 robertmaschke.de

For the New York City rapper Mims, the coolest thing about his 2007 song "This Is Why I'm Hot" is probably that it was a no. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, that it made him some money, and that it continues to fuel a career in music (and other interests) all these years later.

Mims likely isn't playing Saturday night at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend without "This Is Why I'm Hot," for example.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.