For the New York City rapper Mims, the coolest thing about his 2007 song "This Is Why I'm Hot" is probably that it was a no. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, that it made him some money, and that it continues to fuel a career in music (and other interests) all these years later.
Mims likely isn't playing Saturday night at Silver Moon Brewing in Bend without "This Is Why I'm Hot," for example.
For the rest of us, the coolest thing about "This Is Why I'm Hot" is how Mims shouts out various regional rap scenes around the country — Atlanta, Houston, the Bay Area, Southern California, Chicago — and with each mention, the beat switches up to a style that reflects that scene. So when he raps about Chicago, we hear a bit of Kanye West's "Jesus Walks," and when he shouts out the Bay, we get some of E-40's "Tell Me When to Go."
It's dope!
Or maybe that's just the coolest thing about "This Is Why I'm Hot" for me. For most people, it's probably either the four-note keyboard melody that flows throughout the song, or just the chance to shout along to the chorus Saturday night: "This is why I'm hot, this is why I'm hot, this is why, this is why..." and on and one, forever and ever.
Mims, with J. Meast and The Clumzys: 7 p.m. Saturday, $25, Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
