Kaylee Cavins and Aaron Johnson, both of Neptune Beach, Florida, were married June 13 at a private residence overlooking the Cascade Mountains.
The bride is the daughter of Curt and Sharon Cavins, of Fleming Island, Florida. She is a 2014 graduate from Fleming Island High School and a 2018 elementary education graduate from North Florida University. She is a teacher at Kings Trail Elementary in Jacksonville, Florida.
The groom is the son of Steve and Michelle Johnson, of Bend, and is a 2013 graduate of Summit High School. He received a degree in international business from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida in 2017. He is a partner in client success at Pacesetter Technology.
The couple enjoyed exchanging vows and sharing the beauty of Central Oregon with friends and family.
The Johnsons went on a “mini-moon” to Hood River and plan on a full honeymoon next year.
They will settle in Neptune Beach, Florida.
