Elsbeth Rau and Patrick Holcomb, both of Portland were married Aug. 10 at Timberline Lodge at Mt. Hood with a reception following. The ceremony only included seven guests in the immediate family including the groom’s father who married the couple and their 4 year-old labradoodle who was the ringbearer.
The bride is the daughter of Steven and Ellen Rau, of Bend. She is a 2005 graduate of TASIS The American International School in England and attended Summit High School for one year in 2001 while on sabbatical. She graduated from Portland State University in 2009 with a degree in political science and from Concordia University in 2017 earning a masters in education. She is a reading and math interventionist at Marysville Elementary School in Portland and is a part of the ski patrol at Timberline.
The groom is the son of Kirk and Barbara Holcomb, of Portland. He is a 2003 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Portland and a 2010 graduate of Portland State University where he earned a degree in urban development. He is a beer and wine specialist at New Seasons Market in Portland.
The couple loves Mt. Hood, backpacking, mushroom hunting and skiing.
The couple will settle in Portland.
