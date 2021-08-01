Quam and Ray

Christian Quam and Deborah Ray.

 Submitted photo

Christian Quam and Deborah Ray, both of Bend, plan to marry Sept. 18 at Faith Christian Center in Bend with a reception to follow.

The future groom graduated from Redmond High School in 1993 and is currently a warehouse assistant at the Habitat for Humanity Bend ReStore.

The future bride is the daughter of Jim of Carmie Carter, of Bend, and graduated from Vincent High School in Alabama in 1988.

They plan to honeymoon in Newport and settle in Bend.

