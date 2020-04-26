Crawford-Mulkey
Alyssa Crawford and Jack Mulkey, both of Bend, plan to marry Aug. 8 at Rock Springs Ranch in Bend with a reception to follow.
The future bride is the daughter of Shawn and Lori Crawford, of Bend. She is a 2015 graduate of Mountain View High School and a 2018 graduate of Oregon State University, where she studied human development and family services. She works as the kids and youth ministry coordinator for New Hope Church in Bend.
The future groom is the son of Steve and Lorna Mulkey, of Bend. He is a 2015 graduate of Mountain View High School and a 2017 graduate of Central Oregon Community College where he earned an associate of arts degree. He is a composite technologies project manager at Composite Approach in Redmond.
The couple plans to honeymoon in Fiji.
