Don and Sally Hancock of Sisters celebrated their 72th wedding anniversary on August 12.
The couple were married August 12, 1950, in Seattle, Washington.
They have three children, Ric Hancock (Cheryl), Sue Martin (Jim) and Doug Hancock (Lorie); 11 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Mr. Hancock is a retired Quality Control Engineer and Technical Director at Jantzen Knitting Mills in Portland, OR. He is a fellow with American Society for Quality (ASQ) and enjoys competitive Hula Dancing (3rd place at national competition) and model train building. He was a part of the Wrinkles of Washington set design, acting and singing and Olympia Choral Society (highlight was singing at Carnegie Hall).
Mrs. Hancock is a retired Speech-Language Pathologist with Portland Public Schools in Portland. She has been a member of the White Rose Circle of Kappa Delta Sorority for 50 + years and a member of Zeta Phi Eta (National Professional Fraternity in the Communication Arts and Sciences). She also enjoy Competitive Hula Dancing (3rd place at national competition) and took part in the Wrinkles of Washington set design, acting and singing.
Done and Sally were both recognized several years for their volunteer service by multiple Presidents of the United States.
They have lived in Central Oregon for 13 years.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.