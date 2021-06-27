Robert and Christine Lovlien (Robberson), of Bend, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently.
The couple were married June 19, 1971, in Bend. They have two children, Lindsay, of Seattle, and Mark (and Maya) of Ketchum, Idaho; and three grandchildren.
Mr. Lovlien was an attorney with Bryant, Lovlien & Jarvis until he retired June 15, 2015. He enjoys golf and is a proud father, grandfather and Washington Husky (he was a four -year letterman with the football team).
Mrs. Lovlien owned the Book Barn in Bend before retiring June 15, 2015. She is also a proud mother, grandmother and Washington Husky and enjoys books, art and cooking.
The couple have lived in Central Oregon for 48 years.
