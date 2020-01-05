Richard and Margaret Wyman, of Bend, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a Rhine River cruise and trip to Norway.
The couple were married on Dec. 7, 1969 in Redwood City, California.
They have three children, Heather (and Ryon) Hockett, Scott (and Porte), and Erin (and Ben) Valentine; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Mr. Wyman worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years before retiring. He now volunteers for Habitat for Humanity and Family Kitchen.
Mrs. Wyman was a registered nurse and worked for the local Head Start program for 17 years. She also volunteers fir the Family Kitchen as well as Mountainstar Relief Nursery, Days for Girls and Soroptimist of Bend.
They have lived in Bend 39 years.
