Anniversary: Hortons
Submitted Photo

Renee and Bob Horton of Powell Butte celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 1.

The couple were married July 1, 1972, at the United Methodist Church in Nyssa, Oregon. After the 1969 moon landing, the couple met while viewing a lunar rock display at Oregon State University.

