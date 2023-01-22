Anniversary: Philip and Louise Wilson

Philip and Louise Wilson of Redmond celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Jan. 23. They will celebrate it in Palm Springs together.
The couple were married in 1993 in Evergreen, Colorado. The wedding took place on Evergreen Lake where the judge as well as many guests were on skates.
While they have no children, they have been blessed caring for four Golden Retrievers (Justin, Gunny, Chance and Indy) and a Dalmatian (Hannah).
Mr. Wilson is a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office corrections sergeant. He also served six years in the United States Marine Corps as an aircraft rescue firefighter. He attained the rank of sergeant in both positions.
While he has completed several marathons and countless half marathons in years past, he has since moved his competitive spirit to the poker tournament tables.
Mrs. Wilson is a primary and elementary Montessori teacher. She has taught at every duty station: California, Okinawa and North Carolina along with several local Montessori schools.
When she isn’t teaching, she enjoys her dogs, sewing and spending time with her husband.
The couple have lived in Central Oregon for 24 years.
