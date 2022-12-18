Mickey and Mike Freundlich
Mickey and Mike Freundlich of Bend, OR, and formerly of Sudbury, MA, celebrate their 60th Anniversary on Dec. 23.
The couple were married 1962 in Miami Beach, Florida, at the Eden Roc Hotel.
The Freundlichs have three children and their spouses. Marc Freundlich (Dallas), Mitchell Freundlich and his wife Kristen of Framingham, MA, and daughter Margey Vrbata and her husband Honza of Bend. Four grandchildren are Talia and Taylor Freundlich of Framingham, MA, and Peter and Kaia Vrbata of Bend.
Mike has been in the printing and graphic business in MA since 1980. Mickey has been a real estate broker since 1973. The couple retired and moved to Bend in 2011. Since then, they volunteer at St. Charles Hospital in Bend and are members of the Bend Curling CLubs and Awbrey Glen Golf Course. They belong to Temple Beth Tikvah in Bend and Mickey belongs to the Newcomers Club and the ABC Book Club in Bend.
During the summer months they travel to Lake Garfield in Monterey, MA to the family compound where all the children and grandchildren meet, especially around the Fourth of July. The Freundlichs volunteer at Tanglewood concerts in Lenox, MA during the entire summer. They plan a belated celebration of their 60th anniversary there, sometime this summer.
— Lisa and Rich Travis, Bend
