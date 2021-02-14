Larry and Becky (Shuck) Kierulff, of Bend, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday but will hold a formal celebration at a later date.
The couple were married Feb. 13, 1971 at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Portland. They have two children, Amy (and Randy) James, of Bend, and Kristoffer, of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren.
Mr. Kierulff worked as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service for 34 years before retiring in 2001. He enjoys skiing, playing guitar and his grandchildren's activities.
Mrs. Kierulff was a preschool teacher before retiring in 2000. She volunteers with Volunteers in Medicine and enjoys her grandchildren's activities.
They've lived in Bend 20 years.
