Kim and Gail (Taylor) Larsen celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year with their children and grandchildren in Kona, Hawaii.
The couple were married June 27, 1970, in Roseburg. They have two sons Chris (and Kit) and Kevin (and Heather); and three grandchildren.
Kim attended Central Oregon Community College, served in the U.S. Navy and then worked for the U.S. Forest Service after 36 years.
Gail graduated from Colorado State University and worked for Bend-La Pine School District for almost 15 years.
In retirement they enjoy projects around their home, camping with family and attending their grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.
Kim is a Bend native, and Gail has lived in Central Oregon for 52 years.
