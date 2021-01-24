Jim and Peg Slothower celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday but have deferred a formal celebration until after the pandemic.
The couple was married Jan. 23, 1971, at the Evans Chapel on the University of Denver campus in Colorado. They met on a blind date while attending college in Portland. They have two children, Matt, of Redmond, and Scott, of Billings, Montana; eight grandchildren.
Mr. Slothower is a native Oregonian. He is a veteran, having served as a Russian translator in the USAF Security Service. Mr. Slothower practiced law in Bend for over 40 years before retiring in 2017. He has served as a director on the boards of many nonprofits, most recently on the Interfaith Network of Central Oregon. He enjoys cycling, hiking, camping, gardening, leatherworking, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mrs. Slothower grew up in Colorado and moved to Oregon to attend Lewis & Clark College. She was employed by the Educational Services District for many years as a speech-language pathologist/augmentative communication specialist before retiring in 2017. She shares a love of the outdoors, especially skiing, camping and hiking. Both she and her husband are actively involved in the Baha’i Faith.
They have lived in Central Oregon for 43 years.
