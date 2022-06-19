Jim and Martha Davies of Bend celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 11.
The couple were married June 11, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
They have five children, Steve Davies (Sally), Tim Davies (Tiffany), Dave Davies (Tia), Mike Davies (Mary, Paddi Davies (John); eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Dr. Jim Davies was one of a handful of doctors when he arrived in Bend. He was a family doctor for many Bend residents during his 30 years of private practice.
Jim and Martha raised five children in Bend, taking advantage of the slopes of Mount Bachelor and the hiking trails in the Cascades.
Their children are all scattered across the country now, but everyone still considers Bend home.
Jim and Martha still live in their home on Aubrey Butte that they moved into in 1953. They have traveled around the globe, exploring by cruise ship, hiking and camping. They still get out to explore, but closer to home and by car.
They have lived in Central Oregon for 58 years.
