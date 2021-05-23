Jim and Marion Harrison, of Bend, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in June with a “written reception.” The couple’s children are compiling a memory book of photos and stories from friends and family in lieu of a party.
The couple were married June 12, 1971, in Santa Monica, California, where a bridesmaid and a groomsman met and eventually married as well. The Harrison’s have two children, Laurel Fooks (and Paul), of Springfield, and Crista Hagan (and David) of Vancouver, Washington; six grandchildren.
Mr. Harrison was a band, computer programing, math and aviation teacher at Sisters High School from 1992 until retiring in 2006. He is the owner of a Model-A Ford and a member of the local club and enjoys square dancing (of which he is also a member of the club member and grange hall council) and is an avid reader.
Mrs. Harrison was a high school business teacher and middle school reading specialist for the Sisters School District before retiring in 2006 and started the Schoolhouse Bed & Breakfast. She also enjoys square dancing, spending time with her daughters and grandchildren and is a quilter who makes blankets and other handmade gifts for charities such as the Ronald McDonald House. She is a cancer survivor and has been in remission 20 years.
The couple snowbirds in Mesa, Arizona, and has lived in Central Oregon 29 years.
