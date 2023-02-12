Jan and Louie Rogerson of Bend will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14. The celebration will be with friends and family at the couples’ home.
The couple were married in 1953 Bend, Oregon. They met in 1948 in eighth grade at Young School on Butler Market Road; both graduated from Bend High School in 1953.
The Rogerson’s have three sons: Rick (Ella) Rogerson of Terrebonne Oregon, Randy (Michelle) Rogerson of Bend Oregon, and Rodney, deceased. They have five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Mr. Rogerson spent 30 years as a truck driver at Brooks Scanlon and retired in 1995. He enjoys woodworking, golf, classic cars, hunting and water-skiing. He was on the first Bend High School wrestling team and placed in a state competition.
Mrs. Rogerson was the first banquet server at Sunriver and was on the Deschutes County Election Board. She enjoys serving in soup kitchens, golf, sewing, crafts and water-skiing with her husband.
The couple have lived in Central Oregon for 80 years.
